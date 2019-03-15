Hainan to phase out diesel, petrol vehicles

Hainan province in southern China will phase out sales of diesel and petrol vehicles as the province’s new regulations on air pollution come into effect on March 1, becoming the first Chinese province to do so.



The province has also stepped up its efforts in promoting new-energy vehicles. The provincial government organs and public service institutions will take the lead in use of new-energy vehicles and the high-emission vehicles will be removed steadfastly from the roads.



Governments at all levels of Hainan province should take measures to reduce automobile and vessel emissions, gradually ban the sales of diesel and petrol vehicles, and advance construction of charging stations, shore-power systems and other supporting facilities, according to the regulations.



Hainan housing and urban-rural construction authority should release new standards on charging facilities in the car parks of newly constructed buildings.



The regulations, reviewed and adopted by the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress this January, also said that Hainan would strive to make its air quality among the best in the world by 2035.



The province has rolled out a series of measures to promote new energy vehicles since last year. For instance, the license plates of all small passenger vehicles, except for ones powered by new energy in the province must be issued through a license lottery system or bidding starting from Aug. 1, 2018.



In addition, the Hainan provincial government also released a notice on Dec. 30, 2018, saying that from July 1, 2019, all lightweight vehicles to be registered in the province must meet China’s State VI emission standard, and those below the standard won’t be granted with license plate.