Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Hainan to phase out diesel, petrol vehicles


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 15 Mars 2019 modifié le 15 Mars 2019 - 06:38

In addition, the Hainan provincial government also released a notice on Dec. 30, 2018, saying that from July 1, 2019, all lightweight vehicles to be registered in the province must meet China’s State VI emission standard, and those below the standard won’t be granted with license plate.


By Ji Peijuan from People’s Daily

A concept car of Chinese electric automaker Nio is exhibited at Haikou New Energy Vehicle Exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan province, Jan. 10, 2019. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency)
A concept car of Chinese electric automaker Nio is exhibited at Haikou New Energy Vehicle Exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan province, Jan. 10, 2019. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency)
Hainan province in southern China will phase out sales of diesel and petrol vehicles as the province’s new regulations on air pollution come into effect on March 1, becoming the first Chinese province to do so.

The province has also stepped up its efforts in promoting new-energy vehicles. The provincial government organs and public service institutions will take the lead in use of new-energy vehicles and the high-emission vehicles will be removed steadfastly from the roads.

Governments at all levels of Hainan province should take measures to reduce automobile and vessel emissions, gradually ban the sales of diesel and petrol vehicles, and advance construction of charging stations, shore-power systems and other supporting facilities, according to the regulations.

Hainan housing and urban-rural construction authority should release new standards on charging facilities in the car parks of newly constructed buildings.

The regulations, reviewed and adopted by the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress this January, also said that Hainan would strive to make its air quality among the best in the world by 2035.

The province has rolled out a series of measures to promote new energy vehicles since last year. For instance, the license plates of all small passenger vehicles, except for ones powered by new energy in the province must be issued through a license lottery system or bidding starting from Aug. 1, 2018.

In addition, the Hainan provincial government also released a notice on Dec. 30, 2018, saying that from July 1, 2019, all lightweight vehicles to be registered in the province must meet China’s State VI emission standard, and those below the standard won’t be granted with license plate.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/03/2019

Tchad : le Gouvernement et l'UE font le point sur la mise en oeuvre des projets

Tchad : le Gouvernement et l'UE font le point sur la mise en oeuvre des projets

Tchad : le Gouvernement se penche sur la déontologie à la gendarmerie et à la garde nomade Tchad : le Gouvernement se penche sur la déontologie à la gendarmerie et à la garde nomade 14/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Tigo racheté par Maroc Télécom

14/03/2019

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 14 mars 2019

14/03/2019

Tchad : le Gouvernement se penche sur la déontologie à la gendarmerie et à la garde nomade

14/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un Festival avec les 12 provinces et 5 pays pour valoriser le tourisme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/03/2019 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! 12/03/2019 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui