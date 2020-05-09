Huzhou city in E China’s Zhejiang province builds a clean energy system











By Ru Yu “The environment of our village has become better in recent years because of the upgrading of power supply,” said Pan Chunlin, a villager who runs an agritainment business in Anji county, Huzhou city, east China’s Zhejiang province.



“The more beautiful the environment is, the more tourists we have and the more confident we are to achieve greater development,” the 49-year-old said. Pan’s experience proves that electricity must come first in implementing the rural vitalization strategy.



In recent years, State Grid Huzhou Electric Power Company has played an active part in building a beautiful countryside by accelerating its pace in removing the last obstacles in upgrading and renovating rural power grids.



Huzhou has a reputation for white tea industry. Taking the seasonal changes in electric consumption of tea factories into consideration, State Grid Anji County Power Supply Co., Ltd. has developed two power supplies in parallel. This new mode could guarantee electric power for the peak season of frying tea.



“The machines in tea factories have been in full swing these days. We certainly don’t hope for power outages,” said a local tea grower named Xu Xin’an.



Bao Yueliang runs a homestay business on the mountainside of Mogan Mountain, Deqing county, Huzhou. On April 6, he was informed of the abnormality of electricity supply by a local electric power company on the phone. Several minutes later, the service team arrived and started to find the cause of the abnormality.



“I signed the electric power maintenance agreement on the newly-established industrial cluster platform called “green synergy”. According to the agreement, the electric power of my business is under monitoring, and the electrical facilities are checked on a regular basis. Lack of professional electrician is no longer a problem now in this area,” said Bao.



Jointly launched by the government of Moganshan town, State Grid Deqing Power Supply Co., Ltd. and a couple of other units, “green synergy” mainly helps local homestay industry establish the Internet of Things, in an attempt to multiply the effect of clean consumption of power.



Another homestay owner Hu Qingyu revealed that intelligent monitoring equipment was installed on photovoltaic panels and his household appliances to monitor electricity consumption.



“The real-time data analysis can be achieved on an application on my smart phone, which helps me adjust power consumption. It’s very convenient and environmental-friendly,” said Hu, who came back to his village and started his homestay business last year.



Through the “Internet plus power supply”, State Grid Huzhou Power Supply Co., Ltd. initiated a smart energy program in 2019, which serves as a new growth driver for ecological economy and industrial transformation.



The mulberry-dyke fish-pond system in Nanxun district, Huzhou city integrates fish ponds with breeding of mulberry silkworm. The solar panels installed on the surface of the pond generate electricity, while the water area below the photovoltaic panel can be used for fish cultivation. The combination of the mulberry-dyke fish-pond, which has a history of over 2000 years, and photovoltaic energy, presents an image of harmony.



State Grid Huzhou Power Supply Co., Ltd. actively develops clean power, including the combination of aquaculture and solar power station, the combination of agriculture and solar power station, and roof power generation projects.



Up to now, with an installed photovoltaic capacity of 1.64 million kw and the electricity generated by photovoltaic power came to four billion kwh in Huzhou.



Clean energy also unveils a new chapter of low-carbon life.



Green travel has become a new trend in Huzhou. In 2018, all the public transportation vehicles are driven by electricity, which means the goal of zero emission is achieved. The company also works hard on a better network of charging piles to facilitate the development of green travel.



So far, over 70 charging stations have been built in Huzhou, with an annual capacity of 60 million kwh, equivalent to the power generated by 24,240 tons of standard coal. The figure also means that 59,820 tons of CO2 emissions have been reduced.



Source: People’s Daily



