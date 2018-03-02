









English News INTERPOL should stop complicity in crimes of GOI of illegally harassing Indians

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 2 Mars 2018 modifié le 2 Mars 2018 - 10:40



Bengaluru, India ---The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) now a day has become the biggest international network which Government of India (GOI) is misusing for illegally harassing the Indians engaged in business-industry. Though INTERPOL talks big when says that –“[At INTERPOL action is taken in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights]” – but the way INTERPOL has behaved in the past (and is highly likely to behave in the future) if INTERPOL does not guard itself then it will continue to be complicit in the crimes of GOI and of Indian State of illegally harassing the Indians engaged in business-industry, as explained below:-



(1)- In India, Public Sector Banks, the PSBs (rather private banks also which all work under the supervision of Reserve Bank of India, the RBI) are supposed to give loans, guarantees etc against collaterals. If borrowers default in servicing the debt then law expects that PSBs should realize their funds by en-cashing the collaterals through legal action in Courts. But the officers / managers directors etc of PSBs are not giving these loans, guarantees etc against collaterals and supervisory / regulatory / auditing authorities also turn a blind eye towards these crimes of bankers. Hence all these authorities at PSBs, RBI, Ministers and Secretaries of Finance Ministry responsible for Financial Services have been committing crimes by their acts of commission and omission but GOI does not take any action against these authorities (major offenders) and instead merely start illegally harassing the borrowers, the people from business-industries.



(2)- The worst part of this entire criminal nexus is that INTERPOL has never asked GOI that - why PSBs do not en-cash the collaterals through Indian Courts and instead GOI ropes-in INTERPOL (illegally against the constitution of INTERPOL) to harass these people from Indian business-industry and thus making INTERPOL too complicit in the crimes of GOI & other said derelict authorities of India?



(3)- Moreover INTERPOL should know that if a company with limited liability is sued, then the claimants are suing the company, not its directors or executives or owners / investors. A share-holder in a limited company is not personally liable for any of the debts of the company, other than for the amount already invested in the company and for any unpaid amount on the shares in the company, if any. But GOI in the past has been illegally taking the help (and will continue to take it in future also if INTERPOL is not careful about this complicity) of INTERPOL in seizing the private properties of the executives and directors of limited companies who absurdly are declared as offenders by Indian State (in contravention and utter disregard to this principle of limited liability in a limited company).



(4)- Hence from now onwards the INTERPOL should also be careful about accepting any request from GOI to harass the executives, directors etc of any limited company in any manner by illegal act of seizing the private properties of these so-called proclaimed offenders (illegally so termed by GOI / Indian State because they are constrained to flee from law due to their said harassment by GOI and Indian Sate).



(5)- Now the INTERPOL should be doubly careful in this regard because instead of booking these authorities, the major offenders in PNB fraud case (which has now become fraud of 127 billion from 114 billion) the GOI is now thinking (after approval in Cabinet meeting of March 1, 2018 as reported at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/law-with-retrospective-effect-to-cage-looters-and-scooters/articleshow/63131526.cms ) about framing a new law which will be even with retrospective effect [though Article 20 (1) of Indian Constitution does not permit any post-facto criminal law]. But then it is anarchy-loving India [if government could inflict illegal & criminal de-monetization in 2016-17 (despite so-called watchful eyes of President, Parliament, Supreme Court, Reserve Bank of India) to harass most of ~ 1.3 billion people of India, then who will bother in India about the illegal harassment of some of Indians in business-industry who can easily be demonized in this age of unprecedented economic disparities].



It is hoped that INTERPOL will confine to its mandate of taking action in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and will stop illegally harassing Indians (especially from business-industry) which INTERPOL thus-far has been doing by illegally becoming complicit in the said crimes of Government and State of India.



Regards

Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India



Dans la même rubrique : < > Beijing to set new example for sustainable Olympics Reform of national supervision system a big step toward clean political environment: analysts Huawei unveils latest 5G advances