









English News Introducing the 2019 IPBES Global Assessment of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services: a Primer

Alwihda Info | Par TCA - 19 Novembre 2018 modifié le 19 Novembre 2018 - 17:17

A definitive new global synthesis of the state of nature, ecosystems and nature's contributions to people - the first such report since the landmark Millennium Ecosystem Assessment published in 2005, and the first ever that is inter-governmental -- will be presented to representatives of 130 Governments for consideration of approval in May 2019.





The report will be discussed, finalized and considered for approval at the seventh session of the IPBES Plenary (#IPBES7), 29 April - 4 May 2019.



A detailed 'Summary for Policy Makers' of the report, highlighting key messages, findings and options, is scheduled for public launch at UNESCO world headquarters, Paris, Monday, 6 May 2019, to be webcast live (available at www.ipbes.net) at 15:00 CEDT (09:00 US EDT/13:00 GMT - check for other times worldwide



Three years in development, at a total cost of more than US$2.4 million, the IPBES Global Assessment draws on nearly 15,000 references, including scientific papers and government information. It is also the first global assessment ever to systematically examine and include indigenous and local knowledge, issues and priorities.



Often described as the 'IPCC for Biodiversity', IPBES is the global science-policy forum tasked with providing the best- available evidence to all decision-makers for people and nature.



The report will offer an integrated overview of where the world stands in relation to key international goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Aichi Biodiversity Targets and the Paris Agreement on climate change. It examines causes of biodiversity and ecosystem change, the implications for people, policy options and likely future pathways over the next three decades if current trends continue, and other scenarios. Prepared by 150 leading international experts from 50 countries, balancing representation from the natural and social sciences, with additional contributions from a further 250 experts, working with the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the Global Assessment of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services will inform better policies and actions in the coming decade.The report will be discussed, finalized and considered for approval at the seventh session of the IPBES Plenary (#IPBES7), 29 April - 4 May 2019.A detailed 'Summary for Policy Makers' of the report, highlighting key messages, findings and options, is scheduled for public launch at UNESCO world headquarters, Paris, Monday, 6 May 2019, to be webcast live (available at www.ipbes.net) at 15:00 CEDT (09:00 US EDT/13:00 GMT - check for other times worldwide here ).Three years in development, at a total cost of more than US$2.4 million, the IPBES Global Assessment draws on nearly 15,000 references, including scientific papers and government information. It is also the first global assessment ever to systematically examine and include indigenous and local knowledge, issues and priorities.Often described as the 'IPCC for Biodiversity', IPBES is the global science-policy forum tasked with providing the best- available evidence to all decision-makers for people and nature.The report will offer an integrated overview of where the world stands in relation to key international goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Aichi Biodiversity Targets and the Paris Agreement on climate change. It examines causes of biodiversity and ecosystem change, the implications for people, policy options and likely future pathways over the next three decades if current trends continue, and other scenarios.



Dans la même rubrique : < > China praised at APEC for its contribution Xi's APEC speech inspires listeners Beautiful stories highlight China-Brunei ties