Japan introduces China’s AI diagnosis system for COVID-19

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 13 Mars 2020

The system aims to ensure faster diagnosis and delivery of results to the client hospitals, and will also help doctors accurately judge the patient's condition and make accurate diagnosis and treatment plans in line with the patient's symptoms, according to the announcement.

Source: Global Times A Japanese enterprise has deployed China's AI CT imaging screening system for pneumonia to help doctors speed up diagnosis and reduce the chances of the epidemic spreading.



As the epidemic continues to spread in Japan, Japanese medical institutions are facing great pressure due to a shortage of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.



To meet this challenge, Doctor Net, a leading enterprise in the field of remote imaging diagnosis in Japan, introduced the AI diagnosis system for pneumonia produced by InferVision, an enterprise in Haidian district, Beijing, to ensure a higher standard and quality of pneumonia diagnosis and treatment of patients, according to an announcement released by the Haidian district government on Monday.



The intelligent CT imaging diagnosis system features an alarm function, which immediately alerts doctors when the CT images indicate the suspected novel coronavirus pneumonia and will automatically prioritize suspected cases in the treatment list and ask doctors to deal with them as soon as possible.



The research team of InferVision developed the system using clinical data provided by several front-line hospitals in epicenter Wuhan, which means it will offer more efficient and accurate services to patients, said Zhou Xiaoyan, the head of the Asia Pacific division of InferVision, adding that hopefully the system will contribute to the prevention and control of the epidemic in Japan.



