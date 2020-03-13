http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Japan introduces China’s AI diagnosis system for COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 13 Mars 2020

The system aims to ensure faster diagnosis and delivery of results to the client hospitals, and will also help doctors accurately judge the patient's condition and make accurate diagnosis and treatment plans in line with the patient's symptoms, according to the announcement.


Source: Global Times

Doctors check the CT image of a patient's lungs at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo from infervision.com)
Doctors check the CT image of a patient's lungs at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo from infervision.com)
A Japanese enterprise has deployed China's AI CT imaging screening system for pneumonia to help doctors speed up diagnosis and reduce the chances of the epidemic spreading.

As the epidemic continues to spread in Japan, Japanese medical institutions are facing great pressure due to a shortage of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.

To meet this challenge, Doctor Net, a leading enterprise in the field of remote imaging diagnosis in Japan, introduced the AI diagnosis system for pneumonia produced by InferVision, an enterprise in Haidian district, Beijing, to ensure a higher standard and quality of pneumonia diagnosis and treatment of patients, according to an announcement released by the Haidian district government on Monday.

The intelligent CT imaging diagnosis system features an alarm function, which immediately alerts doctors when the CT images indicate the suspected novel coronavirus pneumonia and will automatically prioritize suspected cases in the treatment list and ask doctors to deal with them as soon as possible.

The system aims to ensure faster diagnosis and delivery of results to the client hospitals, and will also help doctors accurately judge the patient's condition and make accurate diagnosis and treatment plans in line with the patient's symptoms, according to the announcement.

The research team of InferVision developed the system using clinical data provided by several front-line hospitals in epicenter Wuhan, which means it will offer more efficient and accurate services to patients, said Zhou Xiaoyan, the head of the Asia Pacific division of InferVision, adding that hopefully the system will contribute to the prevention and control of the epidemic in Japan.

Source: Global Times


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 13 Mars 2020 - 09:00 Xi visits epicenter Wuhan, pledging continuous fight toward victory

Vendredi 13 Mars 2020 - 06:55 ‘China out of darkest moment’

Jeudi 12 Mars 2020 - 20:00 Workers reassured as Chinese medical experts join Iraqis fighting COVID-19

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/03/2020

Tchad : des femmes formées sur les activités génératrices de revenus à Mongo

Tchad : des femmes formées sur les activités génératrices de revenus à Mongo

Tchad : le gouverneur de Sila inspecte les services administratifs Tchad : le gouverneur de Sila inspecte les services administratifs 12/03/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination au ministère de l'Administration du territoire

12/03/2020

Tchad : importants dégâts suite à un affrontement dans un village de la Tandjilé

12/03/2020

Tchad : nomination d'un chef de canton au Wadi Fira

13/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La STE résolument engagée à décliner un plan de réformes des plus audacieux
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/03/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist»

La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist»

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ? Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ? 24/02/2020 - Aristide Sélleson

ANALYSE - 12/03/2020 - Nj Ayuk

Chute des cours du pétrole : une opportunité pour les producteurs africains ?

Chute des cours du pétrole : une opportunité pour les producteurs africains ?

"Je suis de la génération égalité : levez-vous pour les droits des femmes" "Je suis de la génération égalité : levez-vous pour les droits des femmes" 07/03/2020 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Samora Machel : a luta continua ! Samora Machel : a luta continua ! 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

© 2019 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter