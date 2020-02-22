Justin Trudeau gives enhanced power to the privacy commissioner

A big movement for implementing face recognition systems in digital businesses

There was a significant movement related to face-recognition systems. Online companies started using the recognition system to prevent account stealing and identity theft. From the start of 2018, countries like France, China, the US, UK, and Canada have started using various technologies to help against such cases.





Canadian companies have been implementing recognition systems in the early stages of 2019. Digital start-ups and online gaming websites are using the same technology for better online space. There have been many cases of identity theft, so digital companies in the country decided to use face recognition systems.





In 2019, most of the digital companies (including the online gaming industry, video game developers, and digital start-ups) have implemented a smart algorithm to recognize faces. When the face is recognized, funds and transactions of the company's website are free to use.





Online casinos in Canada were the first to react to new technologies appropriately. Most of the gambling platforms started using face recognition systems. Millions of Canadians manage and send funds through online casinos, and there have been cases of identity theft. Digital casinos were in need of a smart system to prevent such cases. It's understandable, as digital gambling applications and websites have most visitors. That means more interest and a high percentage of potential cases related to identity theft. Since 2019, there have been very few cases on the most popular gambling websites in Canada. Along with online casinos, video gaming developers have also implemented new technologies for making the online space safe.

