Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Kaspersky Lab Secures Most TOP3 Placements among Competitors in its Annual Metric for 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Kaspersky Lab (www.Kaspersky.co.za) has maintained its place at the top of the TOP3 metric for consumer and corporate cybersecurity, after achieving a TOP3 place in 77 of 88 different independent tests globally during 2018. The ranking underlines how its portfolio continues to outperform the competition – which included the world’s biggest selling cybersecurity solutions – […]

Kaspersky Lab (www.Kaspersky.co.za) has maintained its place at the top of the TOP3 metric for consumer and corp...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/03/2019

Tchad : le Conseil de l’ONU aux droits de l’Homme se félicite des progrès institutionnels

Tchad : le Conseil de l’ONU aux droits de l’Homme se félicite des progrès institutionnels

Transparence budgétaire : le Tchad veut améliorer son classement Transparence budgétaire : le Tchad veut améliorer son classement 18/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le Conseil de l’ONU aux droits de l’Homme se félicite des progrès institutionnels

18/03/2019

Tchad : un ex-fonctionnaire au protocole de la Présidence dépose les armes

19/03/2019

Shanghai upgrades reform measures to optimize business environment

18/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
SAFAGRI : "L’Afrique peut nourrir l’Afrique"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/03/2019 - Islamica Press

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes"

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes"

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon ! De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon ! 12/03/2019 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

ANALYSE - 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui