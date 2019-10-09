Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Kenya played key role in turnaround, Shelter Afrique says


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 9 Octobre 2019 modifié le 9 Octobre 2019 - 14:34

Kenya is one of the top shareholders and the host nation to the pan-African housing financier, which is also owned by 44 African countries, the African Development Bank, and the African Re.


Shelter Afrique Managing Director Andrew Chimphondah (left) explains financials results to Shelter Afrique Chairman Nghidinua Daniel when the Company released its 2019 half year result last month.
Shelter Afrique Managing Director Andrew Chimphondah (left) explains financials results to Shelter Afrique Chairman Nghidinua Daniel when the Company released its 2019 half year result last month.
Nairobi, Kenya – Pan African housing development financier, Shelter Afrique has lauded the government of Kenya saying the country played a significant role the Company’s turnaround process.
 
Speaking in Nairobi, Shelter Afrique Chairman Mr Nghidinua Daniel said the Company owes its speedy recovery to goodwill by member states and more so to Kenya’s support as a host nation.  
 
“Kenya has been supportive in many ways. Whenever we called upon the Kenyan government, we have always received positive support. Additionally,  Kenya is one of the countries we’ve financed single largest projects which conform to our affordable housing strategy, and we’ve found ourselves working in tandem in many fronts involving the development of affordable housing,” Mr Nghidinua said.  
 
Some of the projects the Company has launched this year in Kenya include Richland Pointe, Everest Apartments, and Karibu Homes. The Company has also invested in the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Companies (KMRC).
 
New agreement with lenders
 
Shelter Afrique Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Chimphondah said that in addition to the support by member states, the recovery process had been fast-tracked by the new agreement that the Company entered into with its lenders.
 
“We successfully negotiated and concluded debt restructuring agreement with all our eight lenders and effectively restructured the US110 million debt to be repaid over five years from the existing loan book, with a bullet payment in the fifth year,” Mr Chimpondah.
 
Shelter Afrique temporarily halted undertaking of new projects in 2016 to pave the way for restructuring of its operations and the development of a new strategic direction, with a primary focus on turning around the company’s financial performance from loss-making to financial viability by 2020 and overall financial sustainability by 2023. It resumed full operations early 2019.
 
The Company turned around a Ksh 500 million (US$ 5.1m) loss recorded in June 2018 into a  Ksh7.8 million (US$ 78, 000)  net profit as on June 2019,  against budgeted loss of Ksh72 million (US$ 0.72m).

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/10/2019

Tchad : le parti réformiste veut une nouvelle voie démocratique face à la situation "lamentable"

Tchad : le parti réformiste veut une nouvelle voie démocratique face à la situation "lamentable"

Tchad : en province, 170 bacheliers distingués par leur établissement Tchad : en province, 170 bacheliers distingués par leur établissement 08/10/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 201 prisonniers évacués d'Abéché dans un gros porteur

08/10/2019

Fonds mondial : Paul Biya à la conférence de Lyon

08/10/2019

Le Groupe WADI KOUNDI participe au développement socio-économique du Tchad

09/10/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la maison d'arrêt d'Abéché en feu après une mutinerie (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/10/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le Congo-Kinshasa, ce géant assailli de toutes parts

Le Congo-Kinshasa, ce géant assailli de toutes parts

Un père de famille ne devrait pas faire cela : monnayer le passage en classe supérieure de son enfant ! Un père de famille ne devrait pas faire cela : monnayer le passage en classe supérieure de son enfant ! 03/10/2019 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

ANALYSE - 05/10/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Revirement de jurisprudence de la Haute juridiction relatif à la preuve de la nationalité française par filiation (article 30-3 du Code civil)

Revirement de jurisprudence de la Haute juridiction relatif à la preuve de la nationalité française par filiation (article 30-3 du Code civil)

L'accord politique de paix et de réconciliation en RCA et la protection des droits de l'Homme L'accord politique de paix et de réconciliation en RCA et la protection des droits de l'Homme 28/09/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi