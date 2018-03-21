Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Licensed memorabilia to be released for Paralympic flag handover


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 21 Mars 2018 modifié le 21 Mars 2018 - 15:00

Four products, including commemorative badges, bronze medals, silver medals, and mouse pads are scheduled to be unveiled by Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on the same day of the flag handover on the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Games.


By Huang Fahong from People’s Daily

The emblem of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is unveiled during the emblem launch ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2017. (Photo by People’s Daily Online)
The emblem of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is unveiled during the emblem launch ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2017. (Photo by People’s Daily Online)
Officially licensed memorabilia are released by Beijing to mark the special moment of Paralympic flag handover, as the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games came to an end on Sunday.

The resilient and perseverant athletes on the Paralympic games, in the past few days, have left a deep impression on global audiences.

Four products, including commemorative badges, bronze medals, silver medals, and mouse pads are scheduled to be unveiled by Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on the same day of the flag handover on the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Games.

The badges, bronze medals and silver medals are limited to 2,022 units to ensure their collectible value.

The official licensed products are exquisitely produced to carry the spirit of the Paralympics. For instance, the limited badges, themed with sledge hockey, are made of alloy and colored through imitation hard enamel. The athlete on the badge can swing from side to side, which is a novel design to showcase the charm of the sport.

It is learnt that these Paralympics memorabilia is launched on Sunday at the official retail and online stores for the Beijing Winter Games.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/03/2018

Forum des réformes au Tchad : des "analyses lucides et des choix clairs" attendus

Forum des réformes au Tchad : des "analyses lucides et des choix clairs" attendus

Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad 19/03/2018

Populaires

Forum des réformes au Tchad : des "analyses lucides et des choix clairs" attendus

20/03/2018

Tchad : décrets du chef de l'Etat

21/03/2018

Cameroun : Une société américaine joue sa CAN à Garoua

21/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2)

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2)

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ? Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ? 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) 13/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.