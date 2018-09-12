Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Merck Foundation to underscore their long term commitment to build healthcare capacity in Senegal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Septembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) discusses their healthcare development programs with The President of Senegal; 5th Edition of “Merck Africa Asia Luminary” to be conducted at CICAD, Dakar on 30th & 31st of October 2018 under the patronage of The President and in partnership with Ministry of Health of Senegal; Merck Foundation met the Minister of Health […]

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) discusses their healthcare development programs with The President of Sene...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/09/2018

Tchad : Baba Laddé refuse des soins à moitié et préfère "mourir en prison"

Tchad : Baba Laddé refuse des soins à moitié et préfère "mourir en prison"

Tchad : décret de nomination Tchad : décret de nomination 11/09/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination

12/09/2018

Tchad : la cimenterie marocaine lance ses opérations commerciales

12/09/2018

Tchad : les meilleurs bacheliers récompensés

12/09/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la force d'appui aux régies financières sème un climat de psychose
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/09/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

FRONTEX, dispositif renforcé

FRONTEX, dispositif renforcé

Des rebellions ou des identités meurtrières : pourquoi il ne faut pas participer à ces groupes ? Des rebellions ou des identités meurtrières : pourquoi il ne faut pas participer à ces groupes ? 05/09/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 09/09/2018 - Freeman Djiddo

Tchad : la tourmente totale ?

Tchad : la tourmente totale ?

Synthèse du projet de loi pour une immigration maîtrisée, un droit d'asile effectif et une intégration réussie Synthèse du projet de loi pour une immigration maîtrisée, un droit d'asile effectif et une intégration réussie 05/09/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 02/09/2018 - Ibrahim Mahamat

Lettre ouverte au président de la République

Lettre ouverte au président de la République

Tchad : des médicaments antipaludiques illicites vendus dans les centres de santé Tchad : des médicaments antipaludiques illicites vendus dans les centres de santé 01/09/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.