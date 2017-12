Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi will on Monday 11 December 2017 handover a house to the family of the suspected ritual murder victim Rirhandzu Manganyi (16) of Gumbani Village near Malamulele, whose mutilated body was found in the bush near the Shingwezi River in July this year. Upon receiving the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...