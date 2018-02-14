









English News Muslim leaders subjecting Muslims to repeat of Gujarat 2002 massacre, across India

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 14 Février 2018 modifié le 14 Février 2018 - 09:06

Bengaluru, India

Dear Editor



Sub:- (i)- Statement of Supreme Court of India (SCI) that Ayodhya dispute will be decided as any title suit has shocked communal & gullible Hindus (ii)- Hindutva forces emboldened by demolition of Babri-Masjid now desperate and enraged (iii)- Hindus have started browbeating Muslims to surrender disputed site for Temple and move Masjid somewhere else (iv)- Simultaneously ‘Ram Rajya Rath Yatra’ and RSS’s offer to provide millions of volunteers against external enemy meant to prepare Hindus for massacre of Muslims at all India level (v)- Muslim leaders unconcerned about gory plight facing hundreds of millions of ordinary Muslims (vi)- Muslim leaders not petitioning SCI either for restoration of status-quo-ante of Babri-Masjid or for requisition UNPKF for maintaining peace or for enforcing section 129, 130, 131 CrPC (vii)- Global Islam (if there is one) should constrain leaders of Indian Muslims to take these necessary legal action in SCI to avoid repeat of Gujarat 2002 massacre of Muslims, across India



-----Since the day the Supreme Court of India (SCI) reportedly issued the statement on last hearing date of February 8, 2018 (that emotive Ramjanmbhoomi – Babri Masjid dispute will be decided as any other land dispute based on evidence on record), it has shocked communal & gullible Hindus. Previously these Hindus were saying that because Lord Ram was born at disputed site hence the disputed site should be given to Hindus for making Ram-Temple [though Muslims effectively countered this claim by saying that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya but not at disputed site because Goswami Tulsidas (1532-1623) did not mention so in Ramayana (Ram-Charit-Manas, through which majority of Hindus know Lord Rama) which was written after Babri-Masjid was constructed in 1527].



But Hindutva forces (Sangh-Parivar, which ruling party BJP is a part of) has succeeded, by relentless propaganda for the last 3 decades, in making most of the Hindus to believe (a faith) that Lord Rama was born at disputed site. But now with said statement of SCI where faith will not be criterion to decide Ayodhya dispute the Hindutva forces which got emboldened by demolition of Babri-Masjid (especially due to Muslim Leaders not demanding restoration of status-quo-ante of Babri-Masjid which resulted in post Babri-Masjid-demolition massacre of Muslims including in Gujarat 2002) has now made majority of Hindus (who have become communal after believing the Hindutva propaganda that Lord Rama was born at disputed site) desperate and enraged.



Hence now Hindus have started browbeating Muslims to surrender disputed site for Temple and move Masjid somewhere else to the extent that on most of the TV Channels Hindu anchors are shouting at and calling names to Muslim panelists even if they say that disputed site should go to either Hindus or to Muslims whichever way SCI decides. Simultaneously ‘Ram Rajya Rath Yatra’ has stared from U.P as mentioned at https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/ram-rajya-rath-yatra-live-updates-yogi-adityanath-to-flag-off-mega-procession-from-ayodhya-to-ramesw-1812011 . Moreover RSS’s offer (http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rss-can-prepare-an-army-within-3-days-mohan-bhagwat/article22727198.ece ) to provide millions of volunteers is meant to prepare Hindus for massacre of Muslims at all India level when disputed site will be given to Muslims (which is highly likely) by SCI (RSS is openly asking these RSS volunteers to be trained by Indian Military and then arming of these volunteers can easily be done by RSS).



India was made India (large territory governed from a Centre) by Britisheres through rule of law (where major laws like CPC, CrPC, IPC, Evidence etc still govern undivided India including Pakistan and Bangladesh). But naïve Indians do not understand that if rule-of-law is destroyed then India will disintegrate. To be fair to Hindus they are not alone in destroying rule-of-law in India by their acts of commission (by destroying Babri-Masjid in presence of Observer of SCI) but Muslims are equally responsible for destroying rule-of-law in India by their acts of omission (by not moving SCI for the restoration of status-quo-ante of Babri-Masjid). This is due to the fact that the leaders of Indian Muslims are unconcerned about the gory plight facing hundreds of millions of ordinary Muslims. In a nut shell both the major religions in India (namely Hinduism and Islam) have become agents of destruction of the State (which is nothing but law) of India.



Leaders of Indian Muslims are not trying to understand that if petition for restoration of Status-quo-ante of Babri-Masjid is filed in SCI then SCI can make all the arrangement for maintaining law & order including requisitioning of UNPKF. But if SCI order in favor of Muslims comes in title suit about Babri-Masjid DIRECTLY then SCI will practically wash its hands-off and it will be left on Governments to maintain law & order which Governments under BJP cannot be relied upon. Therefore Global-Islam should take the lead (assuming that there is one, though it is doubtful because tens of millions of Muslims are weeping & bleeding profusely from AF-PAK to NAME regions but Global-Islam is doing nothing despite the fact that the problem of these unfortunate Muslims can be solved easily with commonsense provided Global-Islam is concerned about the plight of these unfortunate Muslims). Global-Islam should constrain leaders of Indian Muslims to take following necessary legal action to avoid repeat of Gujarat 2002 massacre of Muslims, across India:-



(1)- Muslim leaders should petitioning SCI for restoration of status-quo-ante of Babri-Masjid as mentioned at http://www.milligazette.com/news/15482-babri-masjid-muslim-leaders-are-going-against-themselves-and-islam



(2)- In this petition Muslims should pray that SCI directs Government of India (GOI) to be prepared to requisition UN Peace Keeping Force (UNPKF) for maintaining peace because even as per BJP MP Subramanyan Swamy it will be difficult for Governments to maintain law & order in case disputed site is given to Muslims as mentioned at https://www.alwihdainfo.com/Prez-PM-should-initiate-process-of-inviting-UNPKF-in-case-of-highly-likely-as-per-ruling-BJP-MP-civil-war-in-India_a52279.html (If security forces of India can go in other countries to maintain peace though UNPKF then security forces of other countries can also come in India to maintain peace through UNPKF)



(3)- Muslim leaders should petitioning SCI for punishing Executive Magistrates and officers of Armed Forces who did not stop massacre of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 despite section 129, 130, 131 CrPC (as mentioned at http://newsfrombangladesh.net/new/index.php/index.php?view=article&catid=28%3Areaders-opinion&id=2045%3Aditching-of-prophet-mohammad-by-muslims-now-facilitates-usa-to-please-modi&tmpl=component&layout=default&page=&option=com_content&Itemid=11 ) -- so that these public servants will this time perform their duty as expected by law when Sangh-Parivar will try to disturb law & order in India in case SCI gives (which is highly likely) disputed site to Muslims.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India





Dans la même rubrique : < > Bengaluru, India: Hindus crumbling on Kashmir, should launch FSSDGHR Party for survival of Hindu India before too late MINUSCA strongly condemns attack by the UPC and FPRC armed groups on a hospital in Ippy, Ouaka prefecture Xi’s speeches light up global development path with China solution