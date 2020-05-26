









English News National security legislation for Hong Kong receives wide support

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 26 Mai 2020

Wang said that a legislative process will be set in motion following the adoption of the NPC decision. This will improve Hong Kong’s legal system and bring more stability, stronger rule of law, and a better business environment to Hong Kong. It will protect the basic principle of one country, two systems, and Hong Kong’s position as a global financial trading and shipping center.

By Cheng Shijie, People’s Daily During a press conference of the annual national legislative session on May 24, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made remarks in response to a question on national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.



Wang made it clear that Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs and allows no external interference. The central government has its right and responsibility to uphold national security through establishing a legal system and enforcement mechanism in light of the actual situation and needs. “This is a basic theory and practice underpinning national sovereignty and a common practice in countries around the world.” Wang remarked.



Since last June, Hong Kong has seen increasingly rampant activities by independence organizations and radical localists, escalating violence and terrorist activities, as well as the excessive unlawful foreign meddling in Hong Kong affairs. All this has placed national security in serious jeopardy and posed a grave threat to Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and the practice of One country, Two systems.

“Under such circumstances, establishing a legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong SAR, has become a pressing priority. We must get it done without the slightest delay.” Wang said.



On worries that these legislations might undermine Hong Kong’s position as a global financial hub, Wang responded that the NPC decision targets a very narrow category of acts that seriously jeopardize national security.



“Instead of becoming unnecessarily worried, people should have more confidence in Hong Kong’s future.” Wang said that it will not impact on Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents, all the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong.



“I trust that it will receive understanding and support from all those who wish to see a stable Hong Kong and the sound and sustained implementation of One Country, Two Systems.” Wang added.





