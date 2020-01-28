New study reveals economic toll of malnutrition to the Gambia’s economy

The economy of The Gambia is losing 3.96 billion Gambian Dalasi (US$83 million) a year – about 5.1 percent of the country’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due to the effects of child undernutrition, according to a new study released in Banjul today. The multi-agency Cost of Hunger in Africa (COHA) study shows that the […]

