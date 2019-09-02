Nexans appoints new managing director for Middle East and Africa











In his new role, Arafat Yousef will be responsible for growing Nexans Cabling Solutions’ business and market share in the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Nexans, the worldwide leader in cables and cabling systems, has appointed Arafat Yousef as Managing Director of the LAN Systems Business Unit in Middle East and Africa (MEA). In his new role, Arafat will be responsible for driving Nexans Cabling Solutions’ business growth, strengthening its channel network, and expanding the company’s reach by focusing on newer markets in the MEA region with a renewed focus.



Arafat Yousef brings with him over 22 years of experience in the regional IT and structured cabling industry. Prior to joining Nexans, Arafat held a number of senior roles with well-established organizations such as Corning, 3M, Leviton and CNS. As an accomplished industry veteran, he brings to Nexans strong domain experience, leadership skills, and in-depth market knowledge, which have helped him forge strong relationships with regional private and public sector businesses and the channel.



Speaking on his role, Arafat Yousef said, “This is an exciting time to join Nexans Cabling Solutions. At a time, when organisations in the MEA region are accelerating their digital transformation journeys and governments are investing in building stronger infrastructure for the future, I see tremendous potential for Nexans’ innovative LAN cabling solutions in the region. I look forward to building stronger relationships with our customers, partners and IT consultants with a renewed focus on offering solutions. Working closely with our dynamic local team and partners, I will ensure that Nexans is strongly positioned to offer sustainable, energy-efficient, end-to-end LAN solutions that will help government organisations and enterprises be ready for the future.”



With Arafat’s in-depth knowledge of the MEA market and outstanding track record of success in the IT as well as structured cabling industry, Nexans Cabling Solutions is confident that Arafat will play a significant role in growing its LAN business by leveraging its current relationships with customers and partners, driving new business opportunities and forging new partnerships in the region.



