Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Nigeria: President Buhari commends African Development Bank’s transformative role


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 25 Avril 2019 modifié le 25 Avril 2019 - 17:04

At the end of March 2019, the Bank’s active portfolio in Nigeria comprises 60 operations with total commitments of US$4.5 billion.


President Buhari. © DR
President Buhari. © DR
ABUJA, Nigeria - At a meeting with the African Development Bank, President in Abuja, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari commended the Bank for its successes and pledged Nigeria’s continuous support for the institution.

“I want to recognize the support that the African Development Bank has given Nigeria in recent times. I remember the Bank’s critical gesture in 2016 during the difficult period of economic recession through a US$600 million budget support facility. We appreciate this and assure you that we will continue to work towards a diversified Nigeria,” President Buhari, said at the meeting with Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina, which was attended by some of the country’s Ministers and senior government officials.

President Buhari commended the Bank’s interventions in infrastructure and agriculture, and encouraged the institution to keep supporting countries like Nigeria to grow agriculture as a business through the promotion of agro-industrial zones in the country.

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina thanked President Buhari for his support to the Bank and pledged the Bank’s commitment to fast track Africa’s development.

Adesina also highlighted several reforms at the Bank and strategic efforts to move the Bank’s operations closer to countries.

“The African Development Bank’s robust operations in Nigeria have had significant results and impacts on the ground, and continue to accelerate the country’s economic transformation as well as improve the lives of millions.”

At the end of March 2019, the Bank’s active portfolio in Nigeria comprises 60 operations with total commitments of US$4.5 billion. These include 28 public sector operations with total commitments of US$1.7 billion (21 national and 7 regional); 34 non-sovereign operations with total commitments of US$2.8 billion.

Following Nigeria’s request to the African Development Bank, Adesina reported that the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has accepted to co-chair a multi-billion fund-raising  session to revive the Lake Chad – a strategic effort that has major climate, economic, agricultural and employment implications for the region.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/04/2019

Tchad : un plan social adopté pour la restructuration de la Sotel

Tchad : un plan social adopté pour la restructuration de la Sotel

Tchad : l’interdiction d’une marche contre la vie chère, "un signal négatif pour les droits humains" Tchad : l’interdiction d’une marche contre la vie chère, "un signal négatif pour les droits humains" 24/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le collectif contre la vie chère appelle à "surseoir à la marche"

24/04/2019

Tchad : un plan social adopté pour la restructuration de la Sotel

24/04/2019

Tchad : "Notre démarche s’inscrit dans une option pacifique"

24/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la cohabitation pacifique, facteur essentiel pour la quiétude au Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/04/2019 - AMA

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90