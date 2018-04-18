Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

North Korea: Multilateral summits possible: Chinese analysts


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 18 Avril 2018 modifié le 18 Avril 2018 - 21:27

Song's visit to North Korea brings traditional bilateral ties back to a new level, Zheng Jiyong, director of the Shanghai-based Fudan University Center for Korean Studies, told the Global Times.China-North Korea relations were restored when Kim visited China last month. Song's Saturday visit consolidated traditional bilateral ties built by older-generation leaders, Cui Zhiying, director of the Korean Peninsula Research Center at Tongji University, told the Global Times on Sunday.


People’s Daily/Globaltimes

Ri Sol Ju, wife of Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), watches a ballet performed by the Chinese art troupe in Pyongyang, the DPRK, April 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
Ri Sol Ju, wife of Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), watches a ballet performed by the Chinese art troupe in Pyongyang, the DPRK, April 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's meeting with a senior Chinese official carried forward traditional bilateral ties to a new phase and showcased China's effort to promote possible summits between North Korea, South Korea and the US, Chinese analysts said on Sunday.

Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of the China (CPC) Central Committee was received by Kim on Saturday during his visit for the April Spring Friendship Art Festival in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday.

"Exchanged in earnest at the meeting were profound views on the important matters of mutual concern of the Workers' Party of Korea and the CPC and the international situation," KCNA reported.

Song's visit to North Korea brings traditional bilateral ties back to a new level, Zheng Jiyong, director of the Shanghai-based Fudan University Center for Korean Studies, told the Global Times.

China-North Korea relations were restored when Kim visited China last month. Song's Saturday visit consolidated traditional bilateral ties built by older-generation leaders, Cui Zhiying, director of the Korean Peninsula Research Center at Tongji University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

The April Spring Friendship Art Festival will not be the last communication between China and North Korea. More cultural, sports and people-to-people exchanges will follow, Cui said.

Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying that he "would positively carry forward and develop traditional DPRK-China friendship into a fresh phase of development… by further strengthening bilateral relations… including exchange of high-level delegations and undertaking brisk cooperation and visits in various fields and sectors."

Song has played an important role in promoting Sino-North Korean relations and sending him to meet Kim would help China exert its influence on realizing peace and stability on the peninsula, Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

"Song's visit also showcases China's support for the denuclearization of the peninsula and its effort to promote summits between North Korea, South Korea and the United States," Lü said.

It is also a tradition to hold bilateral talks before major diplomatic events for North Korea and China, which could help safeguard the stability of the Northeast Asian region, Lü noted.

Source: People’s Daily/Globaltimes

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/04/2018

Arabie Saoudite : 44 soldats tchadiens participent à la manoeuvre « bouclier du golfe »

Arabie Saoudite : 44 soldats tchadiens participent à la manoeuvre « bouclier du golfe »

Tchad : deux sociétés agréées pour la recherche et l'exploitation de l'or Tchad : deux sociétés agréées pour la recherche et l'exploitation de l'or 16/04/2018

Populaires

Terrorisme et merceneriat : L'ONU au chevet du Tchad

18/04/2018

Togo : Le Gouvernement interdit l’importation de tilapia et rassure sur la qualité de la production locale

18/04/2018

Cameroun:La CAF affiche les contreperformances de Piccini

18/04/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Aimer le Barça ou le Real ne doit pas vous faire oublier votre Islam

Aimer le Barça ou le Real ne doit pas vous faire oublier votre Islam

DJIBOUTI : Le khat, l’arme du régime dictatorial DJIBOUTI : Le khat, l’arme du régime dictatorial 11/04/2018 - Mahdi Hassan Iltireh

ANALYSE - 17/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Refus d’une poignée de main, rejet de la nationalité française

Refus d’une poignée de main, rejet de la nationalité française

Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française 09/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 17/04/2018 - Igal Aboubaker Moussa

Djibouti : Lettre ouverte à Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Lettre ouverte à Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Le Roi du Maroc inflige une belle correction à ses détracteurs Le Roi du Maroc inflige une belle correction à ses détracteurs 11/04/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.