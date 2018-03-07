









English News Op-ed: World decodes China’s success secrets through two sessions

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Mars 2018 modifié le 7 Mars 2018 - 20:09

China is ready to embark on a new path from the new historical starting point. The world sees the “two sessions” as a force that unites the Chinese people. The meetings not only manifest China’s high spirit and vigor in the new era, but also add vitality and new impetus to the world.

By Zhong Sheng The ongoing two sessions, namely the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), and the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) serve as a window for the world to learn more about China.



The most important annual political meetings have also attracted the whole world to discuss on China’s wisdom, solutions and achievements the country displayed in an intensive way.



The world wants to know the secrets of China’s success through the “two sessions”. Reports come one after another, recognizing that the “two sessions” are influencing global affairs profoundly, suggesting the world be clear about China’s rapid development, and regarding the Chinese approaches as role model for the world.



More than 3,000 journalists are in Beijing to cover the congress, and the number of foreign journalists is on the rise from previous years. The world is fixing its attention on the meetings, in hope of understanding China in the new era.



As the largest developing country and second largest economy in the world, China is continuously creating earth-shaking miracles during mankind’s development course.



The country is the biggest contributor to global economic growth and global poverty reduction. It is also home to world’s largest social insurance network and largest high-speed railway network, as well as a forerunner in some sectors of scientific innovation.



It is universally believed that with a view to modernizing its system and capacity for governance, China is making increasingly important contributions to global governance.



The country is also an important contributor to the recovery of global economy. Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China’s GDPexpanded 6.9 percent from a year ago to 82.7 trillion yuan ($12.8 trillion) in 2017, making up around 15 percent of the world total.



"The Chinese success story is deeply intertwined with the fortunes of the world economy," said David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.



The World Bank is confident that China will remain a major contributor to the global economy, said Ayhan Kose, director of the World Bank Development Prospect Group.



Many foreigners believe that the world very much needs a country like China to continuously create success stories, especially in a world that some countries are dragged into the vicious circle of conflicts and chaos.



At the Davos World Economic Forum annual meeting and the Munich Security Conference held earlier this year, some Western participants shared their concerns over the rise of social division, political polarization and populism.



The chaos in international political and social order has reflected the pain of losing direction and the difficulty of exploring a path.



China’s steady development and prosperity, against such background, has undoubtedly injected impetus into this world with grave challenges.



The Chinese success story reveals the source of the country’s confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture. Furthermore, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held in last October has set a course for building a great modern socialist country and made an overall plan for revitalizing the Chinese nation.



The world is closely watching how the first “two sessions” held after the 19th CPC National Congress make plans for work such as anti-corruption, social insurance, education equality, medical reform, poverty reduction, rule of law and reform and opening-up, as well as how the country’s wisdom will provide inspiration for the world to solve shared challenges.



Government must make policies according to the rules and enforce them in an orderly fashion. China’s strong leadership in national governance and advancing reform is an important experience for the world to learn from, European think-tank experts believe.



Seeing how deputies to the NPC and members of CPPCC National Committee diligently fulfill their duties and present proposals to develop the country, many foreign journalists deeply feel the strengths of the system of people’s congresses and the system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the CPC.



They also realize that this Chinese system is much different from some Western systems under which ruling parties and opposition parties debate endlessly for their own political interests.



China is ready to embark on a new path from the new historical starting point. The world sees the “two sessions” as a force that unites the Chinese people. The meetings not only manifest China’s high spirit and vigor in the new era, but also add vitality and new impetus to the world.



Dans la même rubrique : < > China becomes a global leader of sharing economy Africa’s population explosion is a ticking time bomb — African Development Bank Governors All Party members should learn from late Premier Zhou Enlai, Xi says