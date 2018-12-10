Op-ed: Xi's Europe, LatAm trip injects stability into world











10 Décembre 2018

By Zhong Sheng, People’s Daily Chinese President Xi Jinping’s latest successful diplomatic activities have again sent a signal to the world that however the international situation changes, China will always increase indispensible stability to the world that stands at critical moment by maintaining strategic composure, keeping a clear mind, and acting constructively and proactively.



China adds stability by showcasing a responsible stance to safeguard multilateralism and enhance global governance, which was expressed by Xi during his 9-day trip to Europe and Latin America.



From Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, Xi paid state visits to Spain, Argentina, Panama and Portugal, and attended the 13th Group of 20 (G20) summit in Buenos Aires.



Currently, the world needs to get rid of the deep-seated influence of the financial crisis, quicken the pace to replace old growth drivers with new ones, and conquer social pressure that came along with technological and industrial revolutions.



Against this backdrop, the G20 is placed with the hope to continue adopting a strategic vision and play a leading role in safeguarding multilateralism and improving global governance.



Xi called on G20 leaders to fulfill responsibility and steer the global economy in the right direction, in a speech delivered at the G20 summit.



He said that G20 leaders should stay committed to openness and cooperation and uphold the multilateral trading system, forge strong partnership and step up macro policy coordination.



The Chinese President also called on the G20 leaders to stay committed to innovation and create new momentum for growth, and stay committed to win-win cooperation to promote inclusive global development.



Kept abreast with the change of the international situation, Xi’s proposals offer a solution to the current challenges and are conducive to strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of global economy.



It also played a key role in propelling the G20 summit to reach consensus on major international agendas and release a declaration.



China injects stability by working actively to push for benign relations between major countries.



During the G20 summit, the meeting between President Xi and his US counterpart Donald Trump was the focus of global attention.





The two presidents agreed to jointly work toward a China-US relationship tuned by coordination, cooperation and stability, and promote bilateral cooperation and exchanges in various fields for more outcomes.



The important consensus not only conforms to the interests of China and the US, but also to expectations of the international community.



China-Russia relations, special and developing at a high level, are a role model for relations between major countries. During the G20 summit, President Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting like they did on multiple multilateral occasions.



The two heads of state, in their talks, made plans to celebrate the 70th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations next year, in order to lead their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a higher level.



China contributes more stability by showing willingness to deepen partnership through cooperation. In the latest years, China’s closer cooperation with Europe and Latin America has given a boost to development of both sides, and expanded their global influence.



Xi’s visits to the above four countries have not only injected strong impetus into bilateral cooperation, but also created new engines for China’s cooperation with the two regions.



Xi’s trip has indicated that as China further deepens reform and expands opening-up, it is unleashing more development opportunities to the world, and countries are having stronger confidence in fostering partnership, and achieving win-win cooperation with China.



Thanks to Xi’s visit, Spain, Argentina, Panama and Portugal are more willing to join the Belt and Road cooperation, and their pragmatic cooperation with China is embracing a promising prospect.



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pointed out that Spain is laying more importance on Asia, especially China, which is opening itself wider to the world.



(Zhong Sheng, a homonym in Chinese for “voice of China”, is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)



