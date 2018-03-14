PSHRC brings hope to ~ 600 million Indian farmers & Ors through over $ 15 Trillion huge State-capital











Bengaluru, India Sub:- (i)- PSHRC brings hope to ~ 600 million suffering Indian farmers and others by taking action for realizing Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion State capital (that too without penal tax & interest) (ii)- Proper & profitable deployment of this State capital will solve all the problems of India (especially emanating from paucity of funds) and much more (iii)- Indians should support PSHRC in this mission with gusto.



--India has become a non-performing economy because two third of its population lives in villages and almost half of working force (~ 600 million Indians) work in and directly depended on agriculture. But entire agriculture sector is in grave difficulties which is evident from the fact that ~ 40 farmers commit suicide in India and farmers are demonstrating / agitating all across India for relief.



This agrarian distress is mainly due to (i)- Small land holding (ii)- Non-remunerative prices for agricultural produce which is engendering heavy debt on farmers (iii)- Lack of progress in manufacturing and service sectors of the economy with the result so many people are in agriculture (and also unemployed and under-employed) whereas in advanced economies people in agriculture sector are between 1.5 to 5 %. All these three problems require huge State-capital for solution.



Though Government of India (GOI) can easily mobilize such huge State capital but thoroughly corrupt GOI under the pressure of politically powerful ~ 1 million tax-evaders is not recovering ~ Rs 1,000 Trillion State capital through Income Tax. Hence I sent the following letter (complaint) to NHRC and all the States HRC on January 6, 2018. Fortunately Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) registered my complaint on February 13, 2018 as case No. 937/0/2018. On March 13, I got the email that PSHRC has forwarded my said complaint to Punjab Government for further action. My Complaint and said action of PSHRC on it are given below:-



“[ MY COMPLAINT:- To, NHRC & SHRCs, Happy New Year, Sub:- NHRC / SHRCs shouldn't be passive spectator while Indian farmers in hundreds of millions starving and ~ 40 committing suicide daily. ---Law is an evolving process and laws about Human Rights are no exception to it. When Human Rights of farmers are being violated so blatantly and brazenly by Indian State at such a crucial juncture NHRC / SHRCs should invoke their creativity and provide succor to these unfortunate farmers especially when it can be easily provided within the four corners of law and Indian Constitution as mentioned at: http://www.pakistanchristianpost.com/detail.php?articleid=3063 OR https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/kashmir-global-network/conversations/messages/50544 Regards, Hem Raj Jain ACTION OF PSHRC:- From pshrc.chd@gmail.com To, HEM RAJ, I have been directed to inform you that the attached orders have been passed by the Punjab State Human Rights Commission in your case no 937/0/2018 on 13/2/18. For Registrar, Punjab State Human Rights Commission ATTACHED ORDER:- To, Chief Secretary to Government, Punjab, Chandigarh (Through SPL Messenger), Subject:- Complaint No. 937 / 0 / 2018 filed by Sh. Hem Raj Jain. Sir, I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to forward herewith a copy of complaint along with copy of Commission’s order dated 13/ 2 / 2018 for kind perusal and its disposal at your end in accordance with law. An action taken report be also be sent to this Commission, where upon further action, if any, required would be taken by the Commission. Your faithfully, Sd/- Joint Registrar, Encl: As above, Endst No. – 937 / 0 / 2018 / J-1, Copy forwarded to Sh. Hem Raj Jain through email for information]”



Now when PSHRC has already taken action in this matter which will not only provide relief to ~ 600 million beleaguered Indian farmers but will also boost Indian economy tremendously, it will be necessary that GOI deploy this huge State-capital of Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion ($ ~ 15-16 Trillion) properly which means profitably and in suitable sectors some of which are as mentioned below:-



(1)- By effectively addressing the problems of rural sector e.g. agriculture, farmers and farm labors it will bring succor to urban sector too. Therefore GOI should encourage cooperative farming (or even purchasing small agricultural lands by GOI from farmers) to facilitate large land-holdings which will also make possible to implement labor laws in agriculture sector and which will effectively ameliorate the condition of farm-labors too (in India mostly people talk about giving relief to farmers but nobody talks about farm-labors who are in similarly worst condition if not more except suicide).



(2)- Huge transfer of population from agriculture sector to manufacturing & service sectors is possible only when (as happened in advanced economies) the job opportunities are created in manufacturing & service sectors and that too in a manner that will especially benefit farmers. It will require huge expansion in housing sector so that farmers coming from villages can acquire accommodation (at nominal rent and without threat of vacating the house as long as they are paying rent) in urban and semi urban areas where most of the manufacturing & service sectors are and will be there.



(3)-.Whosoever controls the institutions of health-care and education controls the society. In ‘Rajtantra’ (during rule of Kings and Emperors) health-care and education remains with Raj (State) if in ‘Prajatantra’ (democracy) health-care and education are not directly with the people then democracy has no meaning. Politicians should not pamper the people for the sake of votes rather people should be asked to take the responsibility of their health-care and education [especially after retirement people waste their time in meaningless gossips instead they can devote their free time (mostly on charity) for managing and running institutions of health-care and education].



(4)- The GOI should deploy this Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion of State-capital PROFITABLY in following five areas which will take care of roti (food), kapada (clothes), makan (housing), health-care and education of Indians (in addition to using this State-capital in freeing the farmers from agricultural loans):-



(i)- For opening outlets, godowns, cold-storages, departmental-transport etc of Public-Distribution-System all over India which will also provide fair & remunerative prices to farmers

(ii)- In cloth etc manufacturing factories which will provide basic needs for under-garments, other clothes, bed-sheets, blankets, shoes etc of the people, at moderate price.

(iii)- For making residential and commercial buildings all over India which will be given on rent to be decided by ‘Statutory Rent Commission’

(iv)- In making health care for all (whether in organized or un-organized sectors) through modified ESI workable [In the management of modified-ESI in addition to the representatives from government of India (GOI) the representatives of employees and of employers should also be there. Moreover there should be a body (majority nominated by employers with appealing right to statutory tribunal) which will look into the complaints against doctors of this modified- ESI who recommend unnecessary leaves to so-called sick employees].

(v)- On the basis of the experience of modified-ESI in second stage the education (at least up to Higher Secondary level) should also be given under direct control of the people.



It is hoped Indians from all across the country will cheer-up and gird-up and will provide explicit-vehement-moral-support to PSHRC in realizing this State capital (by moving Punjab Government which PSHRC is already doing and even GOI directly or through Constitutional authorities like President, Judiciary, NHRC etc) so that the tears from the face of every suffering Indian can be wiped-out by properly & profitably deploying this State capital of Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion (that too without penal tax & interest), generally as mentioned above.



Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India



