Pakistan becomes most important country after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

--If Houthis [the militant Jihadis supported by Shia Iran who are fighting Sunni Saudi Arabia (SaAr) led military alliance in Yemen for the last about four years with immense human rights violations in Yemen] are responsible for September, 14 drone attacks on oil producing installation in SaAr (in which more than half of production capacity was destroyed) then nothing much important for rest of the world will happen. On the contrary if ‘UN Investigating Team’ (which is already at attack site) declares that Iran was involved in this attack which is highly likely (as USA and SaAr are already claiming so on the basis of their investigation) then obviously nobody can stop SaAr-Iran war.



The chances of UNPKF in support of SaAr are almost nil given the support of veto wielding Russia and China for Iran. Hence numerically inferior SaAr and its allies will have to fight this war with numerically superior Iran with the support (whatever available) of NATO and other allies of USA. But it is highly likely that the superpowers (the USA and European Countries) will not put their boots on ground (adequately) and SaAr and its allies (west of Iran) will be constrained to fight this war with their own boots on ground.



In such scenario Pakistan (with ~ 200 million population and having battle hardened military along with nukes) will be the most important country. It will be crucial WHETHER under pressure of the USA and otherwise also the Sunni Pakistan (who’s former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif is commander of Sunni-NATO) being a Sunni majority country will join Sunni SaAr in this war OR under pressure of China & Russia will remain at-least neutral (if not joining Shia Iran) in this SaAr-Iran war. In either of the case Pakistan of-course will demand its pound of flesh (which for Pakistan is nothing but Kashmir) from either USA or from China & Russia.



It is hoped India is aware of this extremely important and crucial development about Pakistan (the arbiter of Sunni-Shia impending war) suddenly becoming the most important country which will decide the geopolitical fate of South Asia too. Also given the fact that in case of highly likely SaAr-Iran war, India (which reportedly imports ~ 82 % of its petroleum requirement) will be extremely hard-pressed on oil front which will also depend on what stand (or side) India will take in this impending SaAr-Iran war.



Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Shakopee, MN, USA.

