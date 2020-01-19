









English News “Paukphaw” friendship shines with new luster

By working together to build the Belt and Road, China hopes to promote the economic growth in the countries along the route like Myanmar and achieve win-win results.

By Sun Guangyong, People’s Daily Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Myanmar from Friday to Saturday will bring the China-Myanmar comprehensive and strategic partnership to a new level, said U Sein Win Aung, Chairman of Myanmar-China Friendship Association.



The year 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar. In recent years, Myanmar has actively constructed the Belt and Road together with China and facilitated the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), boosting the employment and economic development along the route and improving the living standard of the local people, said U Sein Win Aung.



China and Myanmar are close neighbors enjoying a deep bond of cultural and people-to-people affinity, the chairman noted, adding that such a bond of friendship is particularly evident at the crucial moment.



He cited the example that in 2015, persistent heavy rain struck certain parts of Myanmar, causing serious flood damage, many casualties and property loss.



In such a crisis situation, the Chinese government dispatched rescue workers to Myanmar, provided relief for the flood-stricken areas and helped the Burmese people finally defeat the natural disaster, said U Sein Win Aung.



According to him, China and Myanmar are determined to improve relations based on mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual assistance and have conducted comprehensive cooperation in a wide range of areas.



China has already become the largest trading partner and most important investment partner of Myanmar. In recent years, a series of large-scale cooperation projects have landed in Myanmar under the continued advances in the Belt and Road Initiative, including the vibrant CMEC.



China has provided advanced technologies and funds for Myanmar to develop the agriculture, build the infrastructure, and exploit the natural resources, improving the lives of the local people and promoting the economic and social development of Myanmar.



U Sein Win Aung thinks that Xi’s visit to Myanmar will strengthen the bilateral cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road.



He came to China in 2001 as the Myanmar ambassador to China in 2001. When he once again arrived in China last year, he was amazed by the great changes in the country.



He pointed out that Myanmar needs to take the express train of China’s development by jointly building the Belt and Road, with the development channel under construction that connects Yunnan Province of China with Kyaukpyu, a major town in Rakhine state, western Myanmar, as a good example.



China and Myanmar have formed a lasting “Paukphaw” (fraternal) friendship with expanding non-governmental exchanges.



The Myanmar-China Friendship Association has actively facilitated the bilateral cooperation concerning a wide range of areas since it was established, said U Sein Win Aung, adding that the organization will take the opportunity of Xi’s visit and work harder to deepen the exchanges between China and Myanmar and bring out new luster to the “Paukphaw” friendship.



