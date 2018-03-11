Production, sales of China’s new energy cars top world in 2017

The production and sales volume of China’s new energy vehicles stood at 794,000 and 777,000 in 2017, topping the world for three consecutive years, according to Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei.



Miao unveiled the figures on March 5th on the sidelines of the ongoing first session of the 13th National People’s Congress.



China is leading the world in new energy vehicle development, the minister noted, adding that the number of recorded new energy vehicles in China is 1.8 million, accounting for over half of that in global market.



The endurance mileage of mainstream electric vehicles manufactured by China’s leading manufacturers can exceed 300 kilometers, comparable with the international level, he said.



Construction of charging infrastructure in China, according to him, is making headway. By the end of last year, the number of public charging piles built in China climbed to 214,000, up 51 percent on a year-on-year basis and topped the world. The installation rate of private charging piles surpassed 80 percent.



Chinese makers of new energy cars are more competitive in global market as well, said the minister, elaborating that four industrial leaders have swirled to the world’s top 10 list in terms of sales volume in 2017.



Car maker BYD topped the list by selling 113,700 new energy cars, followed by Beijing Electric Vehicles Company (BJEV), the electric car-making arm of Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. (BAIC), which sold 103,200 such vehicles last year.



Beyond that, China’s new energy buses have been exported to more than 30 countries and regions, while some Chinese battery and electric machine enterprises have sold their products to multinational automobile enterprises.



The sales volume of new energy vehicles will account for 20 percent of all automobiles in China by 2025, according to the Guideline on China's Medium and Long-term Car Industry Development.



With the development of the nation, continuous technological advancements and improvement of charging infrastructure, China’s new energy vehicles will embrace rapid growth in the future, the minister pointed out.