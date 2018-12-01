Readers' seminar on Xi's book on governance held in Lisbon











30 Novembre 2018

A series of cultural exchange events, including the 2018 Chinese Film Week and an exhibition called "Wisdom of Confucius Culture", were also hosted in Portugal to warm up for Xi’s state visit.

By Feng Xuejun, Zhang Yuannan from People’s Daily The China-Portugal readers' seminar on the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was held in Portuguese capital of Lisbon on Monday, days before the scheduled state visit to the country by Chinese President Xi Jinping.



About 180 guests, including senior officials from the two countries, attended the event and held in-depth discussion about the book, which collects speeches, talks, interviews, notes and letters of the Chinese leader.



The book gives an insight into the “China path” leading to modernization, highlights the “China value” that puts the people at the first place, and displays the “China solutions” that help the human beings build a community of shared future, Wang Xiaohui, vice director of the Policy Research Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee said at the seminar.



It is an authoritative book that helps readers in various countries understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Communist Party of China and China, he noted.



The important book not only broadens readers’ understanding on how developing countries realize modernization, but also provides inspiration for those countries who hope to accelerate growth while retaining national independence, Wang added.



Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Cai Run pointed out that the book allows the readers to better understand China’s development philosophies, paths, domestic and foreign policies, learn China in a more comprehensive way, perceive China more objectively and read China more rationally.



Jose Luis Pinto Ramalho, chairman of the League of Portugal-China Lasting Friendship, agreed that the book is a must-to-read guide to comprehend China’s society, economy, culture, foreign policy and its development. He is impressed by the content about the Belt and Road Initiative.



Portuguese director Teresa Cid of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lisbon is inspired by Xi’s discourse on building a community of shared future for the mankind after reading the book.



She said that all countries, nations and their peoples should understand and respect each other, and dissolve their divergence through dialogues and consultations, so as to build a more beautiful world together.



The guests also see the great book as a symbol of China’s willingness to tell its stories and communicate with the world, and also a reflection of its openness, confidence, sincerity and honesty.



All countries, including Portugal, will benefit from China’s policy propositions on developing free trade and working together for an open global economy that is innovative and inclusive, they added, hailing that China’s accomplishments from its reform and opening up policy are encouraging.



