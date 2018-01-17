Red Cross Activates Disaster Response as Tropical Cyclone Berguitta Threatens Mauritius and La Réunion

Mauritius and La Réunion are on high alert as Tropical Cyclone Berguitta moves towards southern Indian Ocean this week. Red Cross disaster response teams are readying response plans in anticipation of the cyclone’s landfall. “This dangerous cyclone puts at risk hundreds of lives in Mauritius and La Réunion. Our teams in both countries are prepositioning […]

