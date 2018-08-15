Reform and opening up ushers China into bright future: People’s Daily











China has made a giant leap forward over the last 40 years, the article pointed out, elaborating that reform and opening up has incorporated China into the world and made the latter discover a new China.

People’s Daily “Reform and opening up was a game-changing move in making China what it is today; it now remains a game-changing move for China to achieve its two centenary goals and realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” said an article titled “Reform and Opening up ushers China into bright future” under the byline of “Xuanyan” published on People’s Daily on Monday.



“A game-changing move”, a vivid term of deep Chinese cultural tradition, was quoted from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



The description, which portrays the Chinese Communists’ and the Chinese people’s understanding and perception of reform and opening up, declares China’s strong faith and determination to steadfastly push ahead with reform and opening up, said the article.



Even the most stubborn followers of the “Western-centered theory” have to admit that China has integrated into the world unprecedentedly and the world sees China as an increasingly indispensable part, the paper pointed out.



With a clear direction, the ship of China has voyaged out of the shallow waters by overcoming various difficulties, and now has sailed into a new and broader space in full swing, the commentary added.



When analyzing on why the reform and opening up can bring earthshaking changes to China, the paper pointed out that the most important secret is such endeavor proceeds according to the logic of the history and develop in line with the evolvement of the times.



The characteristics of the times are peace and cooperation, opening up and integration, as well as reform and innovation, it explained.



Reform and opening up is the right path China must always adhere to in order to become stronger and enrich its people, and a commitment to this development path will usher it into a better future, the article concluded.



“Xuanyan”, which in Chinese means “declaration,” is a byline invented for the marshalling of important viewpoints.



