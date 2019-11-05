Seedstars unveils its first documentary, “Seedstars - Emerging Market Entrepreneurs”

Geneva, Switzerland - Seedstars, the leading emerging market startup community and investor, has unveiled its first documentary. Available online since Thursday, October 17th, the project was directed by Beppe Tufarulo and produced with the support of lastminute.com, the online travel player backing Seedstars since 2015.





Exclusive screenings will be held for the impact community all over Europe during private cocktail receptions until mid-November, in different Seedstars coworking hubs (Seedspace) and during Seedstars Regional Events in Casablanca, Johannesburg, Medellin, Nur-Sultan & Phnom Penh.





Seedstars aims at shining a light on entrepreneurs in emerging markets who create a positive impact through technology and innovation. This documentary focuses on CowTribe ’s story, a startup in Ghana that helps farmers tackle preventable livestock mortality by providing on-demand vaccination services throughout the country. As winners of the local Accra Seedstars event, Alima and Peter are on their way to the Global Summit in Lausanne as they were selected amongst hundreds to take part in the prestigious international competition.





From their home place in Ghana to the main stage of the Swiss Tech Convention Center in Lausanne, the documentary follows their footsteps as entrepreneurs and agents of change in their community. Telling not only their story but that of many entrepreneurs from other emerging markets who, like them, want to make a difference.



Including Federico Hernandez from Blended (2019 Seedstars Global Winner), Jay Kong from Joonaak, Sully Siucho from Rebejastuscuentas.com, Hugo Jacove from Talov, Arifur Rahman from Parkingkoi, or Andrea Puente from Panal Fresh.





“We’re really proud to be part of this project,'' commented Fabio Cannavale, lastminute.com holding co-founder & CEO. “Seedstars is doing an amazing job identifying and coaching the best innovative and pioneering startups enabling them to find socio-economic solutions where they are most needed and generate social change. We feel this documentary is a great resource in order to spread the voice of these incredibly talented people who are the fuel to boost the local economies generating a direct impact on people’s lives”.





With this new endeavour, the Seedstars group creates a new range of editorial assets to better serve emerging markets stakeholders, to ultimately give a voice to the game changers of the developing world and making these voices be heard way beyond its confines. The documentary also marks the launch of a series of short videos that will each shine a light on a different entrepreneurial journey across the developing world.





Pierre-Alain Masson, partner at Seedstars, states: "Our mission is to support high growth companies that are driven by ambitious entrepreneurs, as we believe that they are the one that can tackle huge challenges as well as leverage great opportunities that the developing world is facing. We wanted to put the spotlight on these entrepreneurs that are dedicating their lives to improve the world, one startup at a time. The journey of an entrepreneur is made of ups and downs and this is what the documentary is trying to show by following the path of a contestant during the Seedstars World adventure."



For more information on the documentary and to watch it today, visit the dedicated Seedstars, The Documentary website.

