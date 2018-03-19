Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Seychelles: President Faure congratulates President Putin on reelection


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Following the re-election of H.E. Vladimir Putin as President of the Russian Federation, President Danny Faure has sent a congratulatory note on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles. In his message, President Faure expressed the close relationship shared between the Russian federation and the Republic of Seychelles; guided by shared […]

Following the re-election of H.E. Vladimir Putin as President of the Russian Federation, President Danny Faure has sent a co...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/03/2018

Tchad : Amalkher Djibrine Souleymane annonce sa candidature pour la présidence du CNCJ

Tchad : Amalkher Djibrine Souleymane annonce sa candidature pour la présidence du CNCJ

Réformes institutionnelles : Mahamat Ali Hassan annonce la tenue du forum national inclusif Réformes institutionnelles : Mahamat Ali Hassan annonce la tenue du forum national inclusif 18/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : Amalkher Djibrine Souleymane annonce sa candidature pour la présidence du CNCJ

18/03/2018

Réformes institutionnelles : Mahamat Ali Hassan annonce la tenue du forum national inclusif

18/03/2018

Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad

19/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?

Quelle belle correction du peuple malien aux autorités algériennes ! Quelle belle correction du peuple malien aux autorités algériennes ! 17/03/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) 13/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.