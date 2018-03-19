Seychelles: President Faure congratulates President Putin on reelection

Following the re-election of H.E. Vladimir Putin as President of the Russian Federation, President Danny Faure has sent a congratulatory note on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles. In his message, President Faure expressed the close relationship shared between the Russian federation and the Republic of Seychelles; guided by shared […]

