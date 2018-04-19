Seychelles: President Faure delivers remarks at Chatham House

Upon invitation of the Royal Institute of International Affairs of Chatham House, the President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, delivered remarks at Chatham House this morning on “Lessons from Seychelles on Strengthening Institutions for Development”. Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute based in London. Their mission is […]

