









English News Shopinc.com launches virtual Ramadan Night Market

Alwihda Info | Par OAK C - 22 Mai 2019 modifié le 22 Mai 2019 - 13:13

From iftar value boxes under AED5 to generous discounts on groceries, UAE online retailer celebrates spirit of the season with bundle of offers.

Dubai: Shopinc.com, the UAE-based online retailer, has launched a virtual Ramadan Night Market offering customers a 10% discount on essential purchases when they shop between iftar and suhour. The promotion is just one of several new and seasonal offerings from the value supermarket that include generous rebates on a range of essentials, budget-friendly Iftar meal boxes starting at under AED5, and special rebates for Emirates NBD, ADCB and Etisalat Smiles customers.



Rahul Duragkar, Managing Director at Shopinc.com says, “Ramadan is a very special season for UAE residents. Shopinc is always committed to providing value-for-money propositions to online shoppers in the UAE with honest and flat discounts all year round. Our innovative virtual Ramadan Night Market delivers on this ethos with special offers on a wide range of products over the holy month.”



Customers making purchases at Shopinc.com – pronounced Shop I N C – between 7pm and 7am during Ramadan get an additional 10% off on all their essentials when using the promo code RAMADAN10 during checkout. Shopinc.com is also offering a range of nutritious iftar boxes to help the devout break the fast without breaking the bank. Shopinc.com’s Value-Feast box has three kinds of fruit, a sachet of dates, water and a juice for just AED4.99. Meanwhile, a 10-item box for up to six people includes one kilo each of rice, lentils, sugar and salt, 4 litres of full-cream milk, 1.8 litres of milk, 600g of premium Sahari dates, 200g each of turmeric and chilli powder and a box of 25 tea bags.



For customers looking for specific items this Ramadan, many household products have been discounted up to 52%. The attractively priced products at Shopinc.com include rose syrup, pre-packaged vegetables, luxury chocolates and all-purpose cleaners.



Finally, Shopinc.com has tied up with Emirates NBD, ADCB and Etisalat SMILES to offer extra value to their customers. Emirates NBD customers receive a flat 20% off on supermarket products, toys, games, fashion and accessories, while Etisalat SMILES users also get 20% off on Ramadan night market purchases, iftar essentials, supermarket products, toys, games and fashion. Shopinc is offering ADCB customers 10% off its entire range. Air Arabia staff can avail 25% off on supermarket and fashion items. Each enterprise has been provided with special shareable shopping codes to avail these bespoke offerings.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Synology Unveils DiskStation Manager 6.2.2 - A Solid Platform for Data Management NIAC Brings USA & Iran on the brink of easily-avoidable war Mali: Displacement figure triples because of violence and military operations