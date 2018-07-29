South Africa: Change of Venue Intended to Enable Fruitful Hearings

The Co-Chairperson of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee refutes any suggestion that the public hearings by the Committee in Tshwane was moved as a result of pressure from any political party or civic organisation. The only consideration that the Committee made was to create an environment that is conducive for fruitful hearings. “This decision was […]

The Co-Chairperson of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee refutes any suggestion that the public hearings by the Committee i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...