South Africa: President Zuma Sends his Condolences on Passing of Mr. Hugh Masekela

President Jacob Zuma has expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of internationally acclaimed jazz artist, legendary trumpeter, cultural activist and liberation struggle veteran Mr. Hugh Masekela, who has passed on at the age of 78. Mr. Masekela was one of the pioneers of jazz music in South Africa whose talent was recognised and honoured […]

