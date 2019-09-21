Alwihda Info
South Africa congratulates Mr Eddy Njoroge as the 1st African ISO president


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 21 Septembre 2019 modifié le 21 Septembre 2019 - 07:54


South Africa congratulates Mr Eddy Njoroge as the 1st African ISO president. © DR
For the first time since 1947 an African President will take the helm of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).  Mr Eddy Njoroge, from Kenya will begin his two year term on 01 January 2020.

At the closing ceremony of the 2019 ISO week, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the baton was handed from President John Walter (Canada) to Eddy Njoroge. 

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) as host of ISO week, took the opportunity to extend its congratulations to the Kenyan president-elect, through a traditional South African celebration.

SABS presented and adorned Mr Njoroge and his wife in traditional Xhosa clothing elements, to ceremoniously welcome and congratulate the new head of ISO.


