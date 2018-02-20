South Sudan: The stark choices facing displaced people in Aburoc

One year after fighting erupted across South Sudan´s Upper Nile region, many of those who fled the violence remain in the village of Aburoc. But soon this community will face a difficult choice: stay in the area, where living conditions are harsh and getting worse or return home to their old villages where tensions persist. […]

