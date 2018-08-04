Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Strong sales of US brands including Apple give China bargaining chips in trade row


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Août 2018 modifié le 7 Août 2018 - 05:04

The trade conflict initiated by Trump administration reminds China to re-examine China-US trade. It seems US companies doing business in China are the biggest winners from China-US trade. The Chinese market is vital for many top US brands, giving Beijing more leeway to play hardball in the trade conflict.


By Hu Weijia

Strong sales of US brands including Apple give China bargaining chips in trade row
As Apple shares unexpectedly hit a record high, yielding a market capitalization of almost $1 trillion, the hard-earned achievement sparked some discussion: Why has the California-based company enjoyed remarkable success in China, while some Chinese companies have experienced big losses amid a growing trade conflict Washington brought on.

Apple recently reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, and sales to the greater China region gained 19 percent to $9.6 billion. Amid escalating trade friction, the company's better-than-expected quarterly result in China was a major reason for the surge in its shares.

However, the eye-catching success achieved in the Chinese market may provoke nationalist sentiment if US President Donald Trump's recently adopted protectionist measures hit Chinese companies hard.

China is by far the most important overseas market for the US-based Apple, leaving it exposed if Chinese people make it a target of anger and nationalist sentiment. China doesn't want to close its doors to Apple despite the trade conflict, but if the US company wants to earn good money in China, its needs to share its development dividends with the Chinese people.

In an increasingly interconnected world, Apple is a particularly good example of global manufacturing. China now serves as a key production and processing base for Apple. Many Chinese companies have been included in Apple's production chain to provide parts and components or assembly work. This has allowed Apple to benefit from China's ample supply of cheap labor.

In the case of the iPhone, some statistics show Chinese processors only get 1.8 percent of the total profits created by the device.

Apple's contribution to job creation in China is notable, but the company enjoys most of the profits created from its Chinese business. It is impractical and unreasonable to kick the company out of China, but if Apple wants to continue raking in enormous profits from the Chinese markets amid trade tensions, the company needs to do more to share the economic cake with local Chinese people.

The trade conflict initiated by Trump administration reminds China to re-examine China-US trade. It seems US companies doing business in China are the biggest winners from China-US trade. The Chinese market is vital for many top US brands, giving Beijing more leeway to play hardball in the trade conflict.

(People’s Daily/Global Times)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/08/2018

Tchad : la prestation de serment confessionnel porte atteinte à la laïcité, selon les protestants

Tchad : la prestation de serment confessionnel porte atteinte à la laïcité, selon les protestants

Tchad : une multiplication de rejet des décisions de justice par les autorités régionales, s’inquiète la CTDDH Tchad : une multiplication de rejet des décisions de justice par les autorités régionales, s’inquiète la CTDDH 05/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : la signature d’un ministre falsifiée pour un retrait de plus de 1 milliard FCFA

06/08/2018

Tchad : décrets de nominations

06/08/2018

ENGIE va construire 8 centrales solaires hybrides au Gabon

06/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/08/2018 - Le MoDeL

La fin d'un cycle !

La fin d'un cycle !

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens 27/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.