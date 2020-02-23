Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Tanzania wins Best International Wildlife Destination


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Tanzania continued to cement its status as among the world’s best tourism destinations after scooping the Best International Wildlife Destination award at the Outlook Travellers Awards (OLTA) held in India at the weekend. The country achieved the feat ahead of its wildlife tourism rivals South Africa and Kenya, in OLTA’s 2020 edition announced in New […]

Tanzania continued to cement its status as among the world’s best tourism destinations after scooping the Best International Wildlife D...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/02/2020

Tchad : de nombreuses armes lourdes saisies par l'armée au Tibesti

Tchad : de nombreuses armes lourdes saisies par l'armée au Tibesti

Tchad : préparatifs de la visite de la délégation présidentielle à Laï Tchad : préparatifs de la visite de la délégation présidentielle à Laï 22/02/2020

Populaires

Coronavirus : les étudiants tchadiens à Wuhan font appel au Président Déby

23/02/2020

TIGO, le Réseau N° 1 baisse encore ses prix : Appelez tous les réseaux au même prix

23/02/2020

Tchad : session criminelle à l'Est, des peines de 5 ans à la prison à vie

23/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : de nombreuses armes lourdes saisies par l'armée au Tibesti
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits

Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits

France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades 18/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar