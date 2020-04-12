









English News To resolutely fight a global war against COVID-19

At the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on COVID-19, relevant countries pledged to take all necessary public health measures and provide adequate funds to curb the spread of the virus, so as to protect the lives of the people, especially those from the most vulnerable groups.

He Yin The COVID-19 pneumonia has caused greater-than-expected impacts to the world, and to defeat it becomes the most pressing task of the whole world.



The United Nations on March 31 issued a report titled “Shared responsibility, global solidarity: Responding to the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19”, calling for global solidarity to respond to the impacts of COVID-19.



"COVID-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, adding that the international society needs to take more forceful and effective measures and uphold solidarity to cope with the crisis.



The attack from the virus on human society is growing stronger by the day. According to statistics, it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, four days for the third, and just two days for the fourth. To date, the total number of reported cases in over 200 countries and regions has exceeded 800,000, and the virus has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.



The grim situation calls for immediate actions to save lives and relieve the shocks from the pandemic. Countries should neither hesitate and be onlookers, nor push their luck.



"Fight hard. Fight like hell. Fight like your lives depend on it -- because they do. The best and only way to protect life, livelihoods and economies is to stop the virus," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on COVID-19 held recently. As he said, to contain the pandemic is the top priority and the most effective strategy at present.



At this moment, the international society needs to step up actions to resolutely curb the spread of the virus.



At the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on COVID-19, Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced Chinese experience in containing the epidemic and called on the international society to be resolute in fighting an all-out global war against the COVID-19 outbreak.



Xi proposed that a G20 health ministers' meeting be convened as quick as possible to improve information sharing, and strengthen cooperation on drugs, vaccines and epidemic control. He also put forward the G20 COVID-19 assistance initiative, which was positively responded by the international society.



It is widely believed that the initiatives of China conform to the direction of the global fight against the COVID-19 crisis and the China-proposed concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has become an important spirit that drives international cooperation on COVID-19 control.



What’s more impressive is that China, while itself is under the impact of the COVID-19 disease, upholds the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, and calls on the international society to help developing countries with vulnerable public health systems enhance preparedness and response.



Global public health security is not the affair of a single country or region and no country shall be left behind in this regard. If one country is defeated by the virus, the rest of the globe will be impacted and suffer unbearable losses. This is why the UN and the WHO have repeatedly stressed to increase support for developing countries.



China has taken active action to offer the world what it has promised. The country has sent anti-epidemic experts to countries in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The Chinese government has provided material aid for 120 countries and 4 international organizations. China’s local governments have donated medical supplies to more than 50 countries through sister city mechanisms and other channels.



Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises have donated epidemic prevention supplies to more than 100 countries and international organizations, and Chinese experts have shared experience of fighting COVID-19 with countries around the world.



While fighting the epidemic at home, China also helps other countries within its capabilities, said Zheng Yongnian, a professor with the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore, adding that the world has witnessed China’s sense of justice and responsibility.



International cooperation and responsibility are what’s urgent in the global war against the COVID-19 pandemic. China's important achievements and valuable experience in prevention and control of COVID-19 have boosted global confidence in overcoming the pandemic.



Victory is ensured when people pool their strength; success is secured when people put their heads together. The world needs solidarity, cooperation and action to resolutely fight the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. By jointly working out response strategies, holding a common belief, and taking joint actions, mankind will eventually secure a victory over the pandemic.



