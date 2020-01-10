To usher in better future for technological cooperation, sharing











10 Janvier 2020

As a new round of technological revolution and industrial reform is accelerating the restructuring of global innovation pattern, scientific and technological cooperation represents a general trend that drives unlimited progress.

By He Yin, People's Daily To summarize the scientific innovation of 2019 is a way for many to embrace 2020, as scientific innovation always heralds development, which makes people contemplate more the development of history and the progress of time, and feel that science is a power that drives and shapes history.



During the past year, exciting messages about scientific achievements that might benefit the entire human came out one after another. The clinical test results of gene scissors are expected to be released soon; the brand new Ironman-like exoskeleton is also about to be delivered; and the synthetic yeast genome project - the first attempt of human beings to artificially synthesize a eukaryotic cell genome - will be completed.



The initial test result of universal flu vaccine was thrilling, and the systematic transition toward renewable energy will better help us cope with climate change. Besides, a number of countries have declared to launch Mars rover for investigation.



From exploring the space and sea to spotting the fundamental particles of materials, and from tackling health problems of individuals to improving the living environment of the entire human being, the new technological breakthroughs and the new applications that come along are constantly turning people's dreams into reality.



To have scientific technology benefit the people, cooperation is vital. For instance, the world's first image of a black hole was accomplished last year by a team of more than 200 researchers across the world with a planet-scale array of eight ground-based radio telescopes forged through international collaboration. This image was ranked the largest scientific feat by both Nature and Science when the two magazines reviewed major scientific breakthroughs made in 2019.



The image manifested the power of cooperation. The Science magazine remarked that the success of teamwork was even more amazing than the black hole image itself. This proves that when faced with the unknown, human beings must cooperate with each other to make breakthroughs.



A future featuring scientific cooperation and sharing is also where global technological development moves toward. Economic globalization promotes the free flow of innovation factors in the world, and science and technology are updating constantly in open cooperation.



According to the World Intellectual Property Report (WIPR) 2019 released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in the early 2000s, teams of scientists produced 64 percent of all scientific papers and teams of inventors were behind 54 percent of all patents. By the second half of the 2010s, these figures had grown to almost 88 and 68 percent, respectively.



At present, protectionism is casting a shadow which has triggered people's concerns that countries might build walls to prevent technological exchanges. However, it shall never be a lasting problem for human beings to choose between win-win cooperation and isolated stagnation.



"It is imperative that economies remain open in the pursuit of innovation," said WIPO Director General Francis Gurry.

By participating in international technological cooperation in an inclusive and open manner, China is making its own contribution to making technologies serve the common values and interests of human beings while creating more development space for itself.



With scientific loads from the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Saudi Arabia, China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe explored the mysteries on the backside of the moon. China also selected 9 projects from 17 countries to board its space station expected to be built in 2022.



Besides, Chinese and German researchers jointly spotted the existence of ancient hominin group Denisovans. China also launched a remote-sensing microsatellite for Ethiopia, which was considered by the Ethiopians a national pride and a dream come true.



China, by following an innovation path of openness and cooperation, has made remarkable achievements, receiving numerous applauses from both home and abroad. It all demonstrates the charm of open cooperation.



In 2020, China is about to establish the world's first E-class super computer, launch its first Mars rover, launch the Chang'e-5 probe to bring moon samples back to Earth, and embrace rapid industrial development and application of Beidou satellites.



The country will continue conforming to the trend of cooperation, work with other countries to expand the limits of technological innovation, pull wisdom that goes beyond technology, march toward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and create a better future for global sharing of technologies.



