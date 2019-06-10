UK opens new training centre for the Somali National Army in Baidoa

Somalia’s Minister of Defence, Hassan Ali Mohammed, Southwest State Speaker, Abdulkadir Shariif Sheekhuna, and the UK Foreign Office’s Political Director, Richard Moore, today opened a new UK training facility for the Somali National Army (SNA) in Baidoa. The Baidoa Security Training Centre (BSTC), supported by the British government’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF), will […]

