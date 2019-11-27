Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

US, China need to restrain trade conflict: Kissinger


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 27 Novembre 2019 modifié le 27 Novembre 2019 - 07:37

The world’s two largest economies have been locked in a trade war for 16 months. Despite substantial progress having been made in the latest round of trade talks in October, some still hold a cautious attitude toward whether the two could finally reach a substantial “phase-one deal”.


By Li Qiaoyi, Song Lin and Ma Jingjing

Henry Kissinger seen at the forum in Beijing on Thursday (Photo: Courtesy of the New Economy Forum)
Henry Kissinger seen at the forum in Beijing on Thursday (Photo: Courtesy of the New Economy Forum)
There is a huge difference between the current US-China trade tussle and the Cold War confrontations, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said at a session at the New Economy Forum held in Beijing, where he expressed hopes for success in the China-US ongoing trade negotiations.

Compared with past conflicts the world witnessed, Kissinger said, “In our period, we do not yet have this degree of rivalry ... but we also don’t have formal negotiations to reduce the political conflict.”

“China is a major economic country, and so are we... and so we are bound to step on each other’s toes,” said the renowned US statesman, toning down concerns over the possibility of a trade-war-ignited cold war, or even a hot war.

“So a discussion of our mutual purposes and an attempt to limit the impact of conflict seems to me essential ... and if conflict is permitted to run unconstrained, the outcome could be even worse (than past conflicts)”.

Kissinger flew covertly to Beijing in July 1971 and helped open up a new leaf in the China-US bilateral relationship based on engagement and cooperation.

China, by its sheer magnitude, is about to become a major factor in the international system, Kissinger said, casting his mind back to his original concept of the relationship between China and the US.

Kissinger also voiced hope for success in the ongoing trade talks between the two countries.

“Trade negotiations, which I hope will succeed and whose success I support, can only be a small beginning to a political discussion that I hope will take place by the year's end,” he said.

The world’s two largest economies have been locked in a trade war for 16 months. Despite substantial progress having been made in the latest round of trade talks in October, some still hold a cautious attitude toward whether the two could finally reach a substantial “phase-one deal”.

Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said at a regular press briefing on Thursday, November 21, that China and US trade negotiators will continue to maintain close communications.

“China is willing to make joint efforts with the US based on equivalence and mutual respect to properly handle each other’s core concerns in an effort to achieve a phase-one trade deal,” Gao said.

Henry Paulson, former US treasury secretary, said at the same forum that “it’s a tough time in terms of the challenges we are facing in the global economy… and this forum is focused on the fastest-growing parts of the economy and the newest technologies.”

Although traditional economic models have been challenged and can’t work as well as they used to, “terrific opportunities” also exist along with the complex challenges, Paulson said.

Moves to undercut ties between the US and China would weaken the US’ leadership and its leading role in the finance sector, according to Paulson.

In the first 10 months of this year, China’s exports to the US stood at 2.39 trillion yuan ($340 billion), sliding 6.8 percent, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Referring to the US, Wei Jianguo, former vice minister of commerce, said on Thursday that “unlike certain countries, China is not aggressive and doesn’t put its interests ahead of other countries, because it doesn’t conform to the current global development trend.”

Source：Global Times


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 27 Novembre 2019 - 07:36 Chinese dream is by no means hegemonic

Lundi 25 Novembre 2019 - 12:25 UN Climate Change Conference Madrid: Climate protection must not bypass Africa!

Lundi 25 Novembre 2019 - 07:05 Observing Chinese economy in the long run

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/11/2019

Tchad : l'intégration de 154 magistrats saluée par le syndicat autonome

Tchad : l'intégration de 154 magistrats saluée par le syndicat autonome

Tchad : descente du maire de N'Djamena au marché de Dembé Tchad : descente du maire de N'Djamena au marché de Dembé 26/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le directeur de l'ONAPE, Faycal Hassan Hissein remplacé par décret

26/11/2019

Tchad : les exportations de pétrole en hausse au 3ème trimestre

26/11/2019

Le président tchadien exprime sa tristesse après la mort de 13 soldats français

26/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Entretien avec l'ex-maire de Moundou et opposant Laoukein Kourayo Médard
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 16/11/2019 - Mahamat Ramadane

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA 15/11/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa