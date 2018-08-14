









English News USA should not believe fake asylum seekers from Punjab in India

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 14 Août 2018



Shakopee, MN, USA Sub:- India & USA should consider Khalistani angle in asylum seekers from Punjab



----This refers to US media report that “On a recent visit to the federal prison in Victorville, U.S. Rep. Mark Takano was caught by surprise because of the hundreds of immigrants detained there, he learned, possibly 40% had traveled from India seeking asylum” as reported at http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-indian-immigrants-20180813-story.html



One can understand if Muslims from Kashmir seek asylum in USA because Indian military under the protection of AFSPA, SPA etc instead of taking-on Pakistan military to retrieve PoK (which is an integral part of India as per Constitution) is showing its ‘bravery’ by training guns at the civilians mostly the Kashmiri Muslims. Even 2018 UNHRC report (approved by UN Secretary General) has also expressed concern about deteriorating condition of human rights in Kashmir.



Though Muslims in rest of India have certainly faced increased harassment and persecution from Hindutva forces (due to cow protection laws, ‘ghar-vapsi’ the religious conversion from Islam to Hinduism, love jihad etc) after BJP (Government led by PM Modi) came to power at centre and in many States as this media report has also alleged, but it has not reached a situation where Muslims from rest of India would seek asylum in USA.



But the situation of Punjab is totally different. Akali Dal (supposed to be having base among Sikh community) was in power in Punjab from 2007 to 2017 in alliance with BJP. Moreover Akali Dal is in Government at Centre from 2014 in alliance with BJP (in National Democratic Alliance). Hence it is absurd to say that BJP would have harassed Punjabis due to political reasons. Moreover Congress replaced BJP & Akali Dal from power through State Assembly election 2017. Hence BJP cannot harass Punjabis during Congress rule in Punjab. Therefore any excuse given by Indians from Punjab is absurd that they were supporters of two different political parties and had been persecuted by India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party as alleged in this media report.



This media report says that from fiscal years 2012 to 2017, about 42% of asylum cases from India were rejected, clearinghouse records show. That means 58 % asylum cases from India were approved. This is a very serious situation and Government of India (GOI) should take cognizance of it. The GOI should also see this problem from one more angle. Whenever Akali Dal goes out of power in Punjab the Khalistani movement has a tendency to gather momentum. Recently in UK also Khalistani supporters carried out demonstrations. These Akali asylum seekers may have some Khalistanis among them who may try to establish base in USA for Khalistani movement.



Therefore GOI should talk to US Government and ask it to refrain from entertaining asylum seeker from Punjab in view of the possibility that some of them (if asylum is granted then ) may try to establish base for Khalistani movement in USA.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Shakopee, Minnesota, USA.



