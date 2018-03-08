Uganda: Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi Attends 8th World Islamic Forum (Youth and Women Summit) 2018

Minister of State for youth and Children affairs Hon Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has said that education and spiritual morals contribute to the development of our youth shaping them into useful members in our communities and ultimately responsible citizens. Hon Kiyingi made these remarks during the 8th World Islamic Forum which was held from 1st -3rd […]

Minister of State for youth and Children affairs Hon Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has said that education and spiritual morals contribute to...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...