Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Unity can ease medical supply shortages in the world


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 19 Mars 2020

China donated planeloads of medical supplies including masks and respirators to Italy, Belgium and Spain earlier this month. But more medical supplies, donated by or purchased from China, still need a regular and unblocked passage for transportation.


By Zhou Qing

On March 4, 2020, in the purification production workshop of Zhejiang Topsun Group Co., Ltd., workers were making medical disposable protective clothing. (Wang Zheng/People’s Daily online)
On March 4, 2020, in the purification production workshop of Zhejiang Topsun Group Co., Ltd., workers were making medical disposable protective clothing. (Wang Zheng/People’s Daily online)
As novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) spreads across the world, transportation barriers have become a major issue impeding the flow medical supplies to countries that need them most. Nations should together devise an emergency coordination mechanism to solve the shortage of medical supplies internationally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week declared COVID-19 a pandemic. So far there have been more than 160,000 cases worldwide. A total of 146 countries, areas and territories have seen confirmed cases.

Under these circumstances, countries may see a gap between the supply and demand of medical supplies. US federal agencies have sounded the alarm that the country may see shortages of basic medical and food supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO at the beginning of this month warned of a global shortage of protective equipment and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40 percent. The situation has only worsened since.

As the first country to slowly recover from the outbreak through strong and effective measures, China has accumulated rich experience and is prepared for the worst possible situation.

China began to boost its production capacity for medical supplies quite early on. Now, Chinese companies have resumed operations to restore production volumes. Moreover, many companies, even shipbuilding companies and car manufacturers, have begun to produce more medical supplies such as masks. These medical supplies manufactured by China should be provided to the countries that need them most.

However, the transportation of these medical supplies has hit a major barrier. Aviation companies in most countries have cut international routes. Ticket prices for certain trips have soared, and the cost of charter airplanes is far from affordable.

China donated planeloads of medical supplies including masks and respirators to Italy, Belgium and Spain earlier this month. But more medical supplies, donated by or purchased from China, still need a regular and unblocked passage for transportation.

In order to satisfy the world's enormous demand for medical supplies to fight the pandemic, it is time to establish a transportation channel between countries - particularly those which have been hard hit by the coronavirus - to allow the dispatch and receipt of medical supplies and other key supplies. Furthermore, a coordination mechanism on an international level should be set up as soon as possible to help allocate resources and maintain a safe, healthy transportation channel among countries.
Source: Global Times

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/03/2020

Tchad : le gouverneur du Sila en tournée dans les établissements

Tchad : le gouverneur du Sila en tournée dans les établissements

Tchad : une commission nationale de recouvrement des créances des banques locales Tchad : une commission nationale de recouvrement des créances des banques locales 19/03/2020

Populaires

Tchad : bras de fer Sultanat-tribus arabes, le gouverneur du Ouaddaï intervient

18/03/2020

Tchad : l'aéroport international de N'Djamena fermé

18/03/2020

Tchad : 11 malfaiteurs dont sept camerounais arrêtés au Mayo Kebbi Ouest

18/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Borkou, un accord de paix entre communautés en conflits
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/03/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tchad : "Le summum de la bassesse", dénonce Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tchad : "Le summum de la bassesse", dénonce Mahamat Nour Ibedou

La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist» La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist» 05/03/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 17/03/2020 - GBANDI Anatole

L'Afrique dans le chaos du coronavirus

L'Afrique dans le chaos du coronavirus

Les partis politiques marocains et la faible capacité de proposition Les partis politiques marocains et la faible capacité de proposition 16/03/2020 - Fadoua Chaouqui & Kamal Znidar

REACTION - 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Samora Machel : a luta continua ! Samora Machel : a luta continua ! 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko