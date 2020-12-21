Alwihda Info
Unstoppables raise profile of Women’s Rugby in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Décembre 2020


Rugby Arica’s “Unstoppables” (www.RugbyAfrique.com) have proved just how unstoppable they are! Since being selected three months ago, these 12 women have utilised their energy and passion to raise the profile and fast-track the development of women’s rugby in Africa. Rugby Arica Unstoppable Bios – EN: https://bit.ly/2WLArGZ Rugby Arica Unstoppable Bios – FR: https://bit.ly/3paYZ8d “The participation… […]

