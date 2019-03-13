Visit of the President of the French Republic to Ethiopia, March 12th and 13th, 2019

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mr. Abiy AHMED, the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel MACRON will pay a state visit to Ethiopia on March 12th and 13th, 2019. This visit follows the working visit by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia to France on 19 […]

