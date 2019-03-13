Alwihda Info
Visit of the President of the French Republic to Ethiopia, March 12th and 13th, 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mr. Abiy AHMED, the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel MACRON will pay a state visit to Ethiopia on March 12th and 13th, 2019. This visit follows the working visit by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia to France on 19 […]

