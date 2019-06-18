West and Central Africa: Young women more affected than young men

In Western and Central Africa (WCA), survey data suggest that HIV prevalence among women aged 20−29 years old is higher than men of the same age in all countries and between 5 and 9 times higher in some countries such as Gambia, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. By ages 40−49, men have “caught up” to women […]

