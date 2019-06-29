Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Work on transportation artery Sichuan-Tibet Railway making progress


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 29 Juin 2019 modifié le 29 Juin 2019 - 15:20

“It is far more difficult to build the Sichuan-Tibet Railway than the Qinghai-Tibet Railway since geological conditions are complex along the Sichuan-Tibet line, with severe geological conditions and disasters such as permafrost, alpine hypoxia, landslides, earthquake zones, and geothermal and rock bursts,” Zhao added.


Source：Global Times

On March 10, 2019, on the outskirts of Pujiang County, Sichuan, the China Railway High-speed (CRH) drove past the village full of flowers. Chengya Railway, a section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, has been running through the whole line. (Photo by Zhu Chunjian from People’s Daily Online)
On March 10, 2019, on the outskirts of Pujiang County, Sichuan, the China Railway High-speed (CRH) drove past the village full of flowers. Chengya Railway, a section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, has been running through the whole line. (Photo by Zhu Chunjian from People’s Daily Online)
Construction work on the final section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway will start shortly, said Southwest China’s Sichuan Province Party chief during a press conference at the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on Monday, June 17. Analysts said the railway will serve as a major transportation artery linking China and South Asia.

The Chengdu-Ya’an section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway has started operations, said Peng Qinghua, Party chief of Sichuan Province.

“The completion of the railway will not only drive the regional economy and strengthen the link between Tibet with the inland areas, but it also can serve as a major transportation artery linking China and South Asia,” Zhao Jian, an expert on railway economics at the Beijing Jiaotong University, told the Global Times on June 17.

“The Sichuan-Tibet railway will make it possible to build a railway connecting China, Nepal, India and other countries, which will boost the regional economy with convenient transportation,” Zhao said.

“Sichuan was the starting point of the southern silk road in history. Now it is the pivot of the Belt and Road Initiative economy belt, linking land and sea,” said Peng.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second line linking Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region to other parts of China after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway.

The line is designed to start from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, passing through Ya’an and entering Tibet via Qamdo. It will then go through Nyingchi prefecture and end at Lhasa, capital of Tibet.

The Lhasa-Nyingchi section is under construction, said Peng. “The 1,000-kilometer Ya'an-Nyingchi section is part of the plan. Bridges and tunnels will cover over 90 percent of the line, that is to say, nearly 800 kilometers of tunnels and 100 kilometers of bridges.”

“It is far more difficult to build the Sichuan-Tibet Railway than the Qinghai-Tibet Railway since geological conditions are complex along the Sichuan-Tibet line, with severe geological conditions and disasters such as permafrost, alpine hypoxia, landslides, earthquake zones, and geothermal and rock bursts,” Zhao added.

The planned route will go through the Sichuan basin, Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau and Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, climbing from several hundred meters above sea level to the “Roof of the World,” at an altitude of more than 4,400 meters.

The railway will cut the travel time from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours.

Source：Global Times

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/06/2019

Hemmeti au Tchad : médiation de Déby et libération de tous les prisonniers rebelles

Hemmeti au Tchad : médiation de Déby et libération de tous les prisonniers rebelles

Tchad : inhumation de Djimtorom Nestor, soldat de la DGSSIE tué au Nigeria Tchad : inhumation de Djimtorom Nestor, soldat de la DGSSIE tué au Nigeria 28/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination d'un directeur de cabinet à la Présidence de la République

29/06/2019

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Abdoulaye Sabre nommé chef de cabinet du Président

29/06/2019

Conflit du Darfour : le Tchad réunit autorités et rebelles soudanais pour trouver une solution

28/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH