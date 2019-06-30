Alwihda Info
Work together to push global development toward right direction


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 30 Juin 2019 modifié le 30 Juin 2019 - 21:31

Natsuo Yamaguchi

The G20 Osaka summit provides a great opportunity for major economies to show the entire world their determination to work together to defend multilateralism and promote world economy.

Both Japan and the international community are looking forward to the attendance of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Osaka summit. It is hoped that the summit will reach consensus on supporting the multilateral trade system and opposing unilateralism and protectionism, and push global economy forward.

Japan is a member of both the G7 and the G20. As far as we are concerned, the G20 involves more countries and the members are more representatives, which gives it some edges over the G7 in enabling different countries to communicate with each other and cope with the most important issues and challenges in the 21st century.

The G20 serves as an important platform for developed countries, emerging market and developing countries to gather together to facilitate benign development of world economy.

In the current world, innovation requires joint efforts of researchers from different countries and cultures. Through mutual learning and exchanges, people from different countries are able to make achievements in science and technology. As is proved, innovation needs to be conducted in an open environment.

In the face of emerging unilateralism and protectionism, it is necessary for the international community to look back on the world economic development after World War II so as to stay in the right direction of progress.

It is because of the free trade system and multilateral coordination based on equal dialogue that the world economy witnessed a rapid development after World War II. Therefore, the Osaka summit will continue to head in the right direction and defend multilateralism and the free trade system.

We can't possibly defend the free trade system without the concerted efforts of different countries. China set a good example with the foreign investment law passed by the country’s national legislature in March which has met the expectations of overseas companies, and answers their concerns through the rule of law.

In recent years, China and Japan have established closer relations under the efforts of both parties. The prospects of the Chinese economy draw the attention of Japan.

China has a large population and market, leaving great potential for domestic demand.
The country, which is devoted to deepening reform and expanding opening-up, has constantly strengthened cooperation with neighboring countries including Japan.

We are very optimistic about China's economic development. As two influential economies, Japan and China should seek closer cooperation. We believe that the two countries will get plenty of achievements in Belt and Road construction.

Sino-Japanese relations have experienced decades of ups and downs. No matter how the international and domestic environments change, the Komeito Party has always treated China with friendship and been committed to promoting political dialogue between the two countries. We will continue to do so in the future.

President Xi said that China and Japan are close neighbors separated by only a narrow strip of water, and the friendship between the two countries is rooted in our people. The future of the friendship between the two peoples liesin the hands of the younger generation.

While conducting inter-governmental exchanges, inter-party exchanges and exchanges between politicians, the Komeito Party will promote non-governmental exchanges and youth exchanges between the two countries.

With 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics around the corner, the Komeito Party willplay its unique role in promoting the exchange of sports, culture and youths between the two countries.

I really admire President Xi for his dedication to seeking happiness for the Chinese people and the revival of the Chinese nation as head of the world's second largest economy.

(Natsuo Yamaguchi is the leader of Japan’s Komeito Party. The article is based on his interview with People’s Daily Japan correspondent Liu Junguo.)

