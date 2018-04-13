Xi Jinping: 'The Governance of China Volume 2' unveiled in 9 languages

London (People's Daily) - The second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China was unveiled in 9 languages in London on Wednesday, during the 2018 London Book Fair.



Ninety-nine of Xi's speeches, conversations, instructions and letters from 2014 to 2017 are included in the second volume. The book highlights the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and Xi’s perspective on building a community of shared future for mankind.



Jiang Jianguo, minister of the State Council Information Office, said the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics is a philosophy rooted in fertile humanistic soil. It is a philosophy built on a people-centric stance and takes aim at the future of mankind.



Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, said the international publication of the book is a milestone. He remembers clearly when he met President Xi during the president's formal visit to the UK in 2015. “I hope the book will enlighten readers about where China’s going, thinking and being,” he said.



The book follows the successful publication of the first volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, which was published in 2014.