









English News Xi’s Davos speeches three years ago still bear significance today

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 22 Janvier 2020 modifié le 22 Janvier 2020 - 11:06

By Chen Xu In early 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Switzerland and delivered two speeches at the opening session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting and the United Nations Office at Geneva.



The two historic speeches, titled Jointly Shoulder Responsibility of Our Times, Promote Global Growth, and Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind, triggered sustained and wide response from the international society, and have been frequently cited by heads of international organizations and ambassadors to the United Nations.



Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the WEF said on multiple occasions that President Xi’s speeches have demonstrated Chinese wisdom and responsibility, and represented a major highlight that is unforgettable in WEF history.



In the past three years, as economic globalization and polarization are forging ahead against headwinds, and a new round of technological and industrial revolution is gaining momentum, global countries are increasingly becoming a community with a shared future in which they see intertwined interests.



Meanwhile, the fierce gambling between major countries, the rising instability and uncertainties of the international situation, as well as the severe impacts on global governance made by unilateralism and protectionism are posing serious threats for global countries. As a result, the world needs to rethink about how countries and civilizations should get along with each other.

At the critical moment of history, Xi’s speeches made three years ago are shining with charm and carry practical significance.



Faced with complicated international situation in the past three years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping at the core, Chinese diplomacy has promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind with concrete actions, and injected positive energy to stabilizing the general situation of the world, remaining true to its original aspiration of seeking revitalization for the nation and peace for the world.



China follows the path of peaceful development, an independent foreign policy of peace and a win-win strategy of opening-up. By promoting the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, it is sharing development opportunities with the world. It upholds the international system with the UN at its core and the international order anchored upon international law. It actively participates in the reform and construction of the global governance system, and is a major force protecting multilateralism.



China will continue upholding the important vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and keep acting as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and an upholder of the international order.



Geneva is where Chinese multilateral diplomacy started, and also one of the most active centers for multilateral diplomacy. In the past three years, faced with new situation, new missions and new tasks, we have firmly safeguarded national sovereignty, security and development interests, actively joined the making of international rules on human rights, strategic security and arms control, public health, intellectual property, trade development, telecommunication and labor protection, and enhanced friendly cooperation with international organizations and multilateral institutions such as the United Nations.



By making Chinese voices, raising Chinese schemes and contributing Chinese wisdom, we demonstrated China’s importance, and have promoted the joint efforts for enhancing multilateral cooperation and improving global governance.



“Building a community with a shared future is an exciting goal, and it requires efforts from generation after generation. China is ready to work with all the other UN member states as well as international organizations and agencies to advance the great cause of building a community with a shared future for mankind.” As the WEF Annual Meeting 2020 has kicked off, Xi’s remarks made three years ago are still resounding today.



Taking this strong spiritual power, we will carry the noble character of “not claiming credit but always making sure to contribute a share to the success of the cause,” and seize the day and live it to the full, so as to make constant success of multilateral diplomacy in Geneva.



(Chen Xu is the Permanent Representative and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland.)



